Stocking stuffers might be the best thing you can get your cannabis lover this year

Everyone loves a good stocking stuffer, whether it's a handful of pre-rolls or a handful of candy cane-flavored Hershey Kisses (in that order). Sometimes the best things come in small packages. Here are a few low-cost ideas to fill your cannabis lover's stocking this holiday season.

Pioneer Squares

Coming at 10 milligrams per dose and 10 doses per package, the Pioneer Squares contain a tiny surprise inside. Want a pineapple flavored gummy? Get a little piece of candied pineapple inside. Want a cherry flavored gummy? You get the idea. You can likely find a package for under $10. Bonus points for being vegan and kosher!

Assorted gadgets

There are a number of low-cost gadgets and gizmos you can use to enhance your cannabis experience, and they can all fit neatly inside a stocking. Head to Cinder and you can pick up their trademark plastic grinder for a mere $1. Also at Cinder, you can find a variety of glass pipes in all different shapes, colors and sizes, ranging between $6-$20. Or, pick up a Toker Poker, a multi-tool that holds a lighter, stainless steel poker, tamper and a hemp wick, for just $10.

Green Revolution's Journey Tincture

Looking for a cannabis product that's outside of the box? Check out Green Revolution's "Journey" tincture. At 100 milligrams of THC per 1-ounce bottle (about 20 servings), this water-based, water-soluble tincture can be applied orally via dropper or mixed in with a beverage, such as a nice cinnamon apple spice tea enjoyed by the fireplace.

Dragon Balm Deep Tissue Relief Sauve

You might consider Dragon Balm's Deep Tissue Relief for a chronic lover who also happens to suffer from chronic pain. This 2-ounce container of 1-1 THC to CBD (175 milligrams) provides a cooling and soothing relief for those who suffer from back, leg and even head pain. Simply rub it in and let the ingredients do the rest. ♦