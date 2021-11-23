Streaming Nov 26: Apple TV doc takes on crazy Idaho Christmas house legal battle

By

click to enlarge Jeremy Morris IS Mr. Christmas IN 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
Daniel Walters photo
Jeremy Morris IS Mr. Christmas IN 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas.

What started as a Christmas light display event in a sleepy subdivision of Hayden, Idaho, soon blew up into an HOA fight that sparked threats, legal fights, Fox News segments, allegations of sabotage and a gun-toting appearance by armed Idaho Three Percenters militants.

It's Christmas for the ever-raging North Idaho culture war.

We wrote about it at length in a wild 2018 cover story, that you have to read (and preferably, share on social media) to believe. 
Related
The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood


The fight isn't over yet. An Idaho judge threw out the original win for the guy who put on the Christmas light display, but he appealed it. By now, it's made it all the way up to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where we're still waiting for a ruling.


But in the meantime, the movie — or documentary, rather — is about ready to drop.

'Twas the Fight Before Christmas, a documentary from director Becky Read (Three Identical Strangers) premieres on Apple TV on Nov. 26.



Expect it to be a fascinating documentary, not just for the ever-escalating conflict but for the characters, in particular the Christmas-loving antagonistic protagonist, Jeremy Morris.

"This is a miracle," says Morris says in the trailer. "You don't get permits for miracles."

In his interviews with the Inlander in 2018, Jeremy Morris sometimes channeled the wide-eyed eagerness of a kid on Christmas morning — think Ted Lasso with red-and-green braces instead of a mustache — and other times became angrier and litigious, saying things like "you paint me in a false light, and you will face a lawsuit."
Sadly, we're not in the documentary, though Read's team reached out to request an interview.

But we were constrained from doing any talking-head interviews because we sold the option to make a movie explicitly based on our article to Annapurna Pictures (Zero Dark Thirty, The Master).


We haven't heard anything from Annapurna recently. But we're still hoping the article will be turned into a thrilling drama starring Michael Rapaport as Morris and Lisa Kudrow as one of his neighbors.

In the meantime, read the article! It features not only "Mr. Christmas," but a dog named Ronald Reagan, a camel named Dolly, a neighbor named Dolly who is not a Camel, a man named Larry Bird who did not play for the Boston Celtics, and of course, Santa Claus.

Maybe, just maybe, everybody learns the True Meaning of Christmas.

Or maybe nobody really learns anything. 
Related
Jeremy Morris stands in front of a cross erected in front of his Hayden home.

Hayden Christmas light guy compared Coeur d'Alene School Board to 9/11 hijackers in Confederate symbol fight

Related
Among many other problems, Dolly the Camel broke the HOA's prohibition about keeping livestock on their property.

Why an Idaho judge just undid the controversial Hayden Christmas house jury verdict

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Spokane Police solve murder of 9-year-old girl after six decades searching for answers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

9-year-old Candy Rogers went missing while selling these campfire mints in March 1959. The boxes were found while the community searched for her. Now, her remaining family members finally know who murdered her.

Here's how Spokane health officer's salary stacks up against other top public jobs

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health approved the health officer salary at more than $247,000, making it one of the highest paid public jobs in the region.

Not just Perrenoud: How to find out if your roof ever got inspected like you paid for

By Daniel Walters

The City of Spokane's data is not comprehensive, but it provides a good sense of the vast difference between different roofing companies. At times, permits can also expire after a project is canceled. This graph has been corrected to exclude Barton's non-roofing permits from the figures.

No longer Matt Shea country: Spokane Valley voters have started picking moderates over far right conservatives

By Wilson Criscione

James "JJ" Johnson, right, appears to have taken down incumbent Rod Higgins, left, for a seat on Spokane Valley City Council
More »

Latest in Local News

Spokane Police solve murder of 9-year-old girl after six decades searching for answers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

9-year-old Candy Rogers went missing while selling these campfire mints in March 1959. The boxes were found while the community searched for her. Now, her remaining family members finally know who murdered her.

11 reasons the Washington State Redistricting Commission turned into a deadline-botching fiasco

By Daniel Walters

11 reasons the Washington State Redistricting Commission turned into a deadline-botching fiasco

As our youth mental health crisis worsens, a unique Spokane outpatient program offers hope

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Shylar Thompson is back in school after help from an intensive mental health program.

Fire commissioners in one rural Spokane County district won't follow vaccine mandates, blaming personnel shortage

By Wilson Criscione

Some rural fire districts strain under the vaccine mandate.
More »

Readers also liked…

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Winter Market at the Pavilion

Winter Market at the Pavilion @ Pavilion at Riverfront

Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. Continues through Dec. 22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, Daniel Walters is the Inlander's senior investigative reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 18-24, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation