Streaming Nov 26: Apple TV doc takes on crazy Idaho Christmas house legal battle

W

'Twas the Fight Before Christmas, a documentary from director Becky Read (Three Identical Strangers) premieres on Apple TV on Nov. 26.



"This is a miracle," says Morris says in the trailer. "You don't get permits for miracles."

"you paint me in a false light, and you will face a lawsuit."

Expect it to be a fascinating documentary, not just for the ever-escalating conflict but for the characters, in particular the Christmas-loving antagonistic protagonist, Jeremy Morris.In his interviews with thein 2018, Jeremy Morris sometimes channeled the wide-eyed eagerness of a kid on Christmas morning — think Ted Lasso with red-and-green braces instead of a mustache — and other times became angrier and litigious, saying things like