Summer Misses

By

click to enlarge Hoopfest during less socially distanced times. - ERICK DOXEY PHOTO
Erick Doxey photo
Hoopfest during less socially distanced times.

2020 is a year of many lessons, and I think one of the most important is the idea that you should appreciate the things that you probably took for granted before.

Just in the summer alone, I've longed to be able to go to the theater to experience movies there again. Watching cinema in the theater has always been different from my living room because of the theater's impressive visuals and sound system, but also because of the other people you get to have a cinematic experience with.

I missed being able to meet with friends face to face. We see each other on our screens quite often through scheduled calls, but it just isn't the same. Many of us were really close, literally and figuratively, as fellow transplants to Spokane for school — until COVID forced a divergence in our paths. Inevitably, this was going to happen as friends exiting college, but COVID put us on the fast track and split everyone apart early without any closure.

I missed out on experiencing a lot that Spokane has to offer in the summertime. This is my first summer I've ever spent here. Pig Out in the Park and Hoopfest were things I was particularly looking forward to, but they will have to continue to be things that I've only heard about for now. Bloomsday was something I trained for in the months leading up to the original date in May, but I lost motivation when I couldn't be out there running with my friends or anyone else.

Related
Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

Of all the things I took for granted, the ability to connect with others was the biggest. I missed seeing people's faces and being able to shake their hands. As we settle into the normalcy of quarantined times, it seems odd to me now that just a few months ago I could go to the grocery store and not be leery of the distance between me and others.

While I've missed a lot, I've gained a lesson in appreciating what I have. When everything cools down, I'll be more intentional when interacting with people or doing simple things like going to a movie with friends. COVID stripped away those things, but also reminded me that they are important, not just mundane.

Hopefully, eventually, we can all look back on this year and not focus on the negatives, but rather on what we learned. The things I missed this summer made me learn that I should be fortunate and grateful for my regular life. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Summer Misses"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate
Lessons learned from empty college football fields, plus some options for your Saturday afternoons
The 10 worst movies of summer 2020 came straight to your TV screen
Inside the absurd GOP effort to question the ancestry and legitimacy of Kamala Harris
Wooden City Spokane becomes the second Northwest location for trio who started the restaurant in Tacoma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Interpreter Caroline Allen wears a clear face mask while using sign language to translate at Washington Advocates of Deaf & Hard of Hearing.

What happens when you keep testing positive for COVID, long after you've stopped being contagious?

By Daniel Walters

Jay Wendell Walker fell and broke his femur a few months ago, sending him to the operating table and then a nursing home. That's where he contracted COVID-19.

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

America Doesn’t Have a Coherent Strategy for Asymptomatic Testing. It Needs One

By ProPublica

CHAS Physician Assistant Scott Copeland conducts a COVID-19 test in Spokane.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The 10 worst movies of summer 2020 came straight to your TV screen

By Bill Frost

The 10 worst movies of summer 2020 came straight to your TV screen

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

Local photographers see red in 2020 #samedressspokane collaboration

By Dan Nailen

Model: Janelle Hoffmeister, joined by Abosei "Hank" Jazbo, shot on High Drive at 57th, Spokane

My first time... watching Dirty Dancing

By Lizzie Oswalt

Ready for a remake? It was reported earlier this month that Jennifer Grey had signed on to produce and star in a new version of the 1987 flick.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

FarmJam Festival

FarmJam Festival @ FarmJam

Sept. 4-6, 3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jeremey Randrup

Jeremey is a summer 2020 intern from Whitworth University majoring in journalism. He enjoys all things movies and music and appreciates the world's beauty through photography.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 3- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation