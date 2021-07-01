Summer reading suggestions: Three classic novels from the '60s, '70s, '80s

By

Escape your summer day-to-day this way.
Escape your summer day-to-day this way.

Our home library is filled with well-worn vintage paperbacks by some of the most iconic science-fiction authors of the 20th century: Arthur C. Clarke, Frank Herbert, Ursula K. LeGuin, Ray Bradbury, Vonda N. McIntyre, Isaac Asimov and many more. I've read only a third of these influential classics, but the goal is to finish them all. It's a difficult balance to stay abreast of new releases while also catching up on classics, so I've devised an every-other strategy: Read something "new," then "old," and repeat. With summer reading season here, I'm recommending three throwback titles (coincidentally all by women authors of the Pacific Northwest) for your to-read list.

The Left Hand of Darkness
by Ursula K. Le Guin (1969)

The late Ursula K. Le Guin produced an impressive sci-fi bibliography, including her esteemed Earthsea trilogy geared toward younger readers. The Left Hand of Darkness is considered Le Guin's other masterpiece, and was awarded the prestigious Hugo and Nebula awards, making her the first woman to receive both. Set on the glacial planet Gethen populated by ambisexual human hybrids — mostly sexless beings who only adopt male or female reproductive traits for a few days each lunar cycle — Left Hand was one of the first sci-fi works to explore androgyny. Another major theme is gender's influence on culture and politics. The book's plot largely follows a male diplomat from Earth sent to Gethen to convince its nation-states to join a large interplanetary alliance. He struggles, however, as his own views on gender roles get in the way.

Related
The Buzz Bin: Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour, Yoku's Island Express and new music!

The Buzz Bin: Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour, Yoku's Island Express and new music!

Dreamsnake
by Vonda N. McIntyre (1978)

First, the bad news: Dreamsnake is currently out of print, so you'll have to find a used copy or listen via audiobook. Good news: It's well worth the effort to track down. Dreamsnake follows a healer fittingly named Snake as she journeys across a brutal, post-nuclear-holocaust landscape in Earth's far future. Healers like Snake use the venom of genetically engineered serpents to treat all sorts of ailments, from tumors to infections, and are revered for their skill. Dreamsnake also won both the Hugo and Nebula awards, and its themes still feel ahead of its time. Snake is independent, fierce and smart, and the novel completely flips the lone hero, epic journey trope. I immediately hoped for a follow-up, but unfortunately, Dreamsnake stands alone. The late McIntyre did, however, write another separate (and also riveting) novel set in the same universe: The Exile Waiting.

The Clan of the Cave Bear
by Jean M. Auel (1980)

Don't let its 500-plus pages deter you: Jean M. Auel's The Clan of the Cave Bear is an epic prehistoric tale that goes by quickly if, like me, you're barely able to put it down. The speculative fiction story about Ayla, a Cro-Magnon woman orphaned as a child, and the Neanderthal clan that adopts her, is first in the massively bestselling, six-book Earth's Children series. As a member of "The Others," as the clan calls her people, Ayla's physical and mental differences present numerous challenges as she matures. She constantly struggles to be fully accepted by the superstitious, tradition-guided clan. Contributing even more to this conflict is Ayla's deep desire to partake in vital rituals such as hunting, a skill she's far better at than most clan men, and which clan women are strictly prohibited from. Yet despite the many burdens she must overcome, Ayla remains determined and true to herself. ♦

Trending

From Middle Eastern and Cuban cuisine to pizza and beer, the area's newest food trucks have it
Brandi Carlile's memoir reveals an artist forged by fiery religion and a hardscrabble upbringing in rural Washington
Fly Fish Spokane guides people through nature right in the heart of the community
Twenty drag performers leave the Globe after disagreements over pay and working conditions
Spokane Indians launch historic partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base to support local veterans
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Sci-Fi Summer"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Brandi Carlile's memoir reveals an artist forged by fiery religion and a hardscrabble upbringing in rural Washington

By Mindy Cameron

Brandi Carlile is playing shows at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Montana July 2-4 and at the Gorge on Aug. 14.

TV Time: Six short series you can stream this summer

By Bill Frost

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Buzz Bin: Amazon Prime's Frank of Ireland, Dawnie Wilson’s debut novel and new music!

The Buzz Bin: Amazon Prime's Frank of Ireland, Dawnie Wilson’s debut novel and new music!

Too Online: Bo Burnham's Inside is more than pandemic commentary

By Wilson Criscione

Too Online: Bo Burnham's Inside is more than pandemic commentary
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane Indians launch historic partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base to support local veterans

By Dan Nailen

Otto shows off one of the Indians' new Operation Fly Together uniforms.

The Buzz Bin: Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour, Yoku's Island Express and new music!

The Buzz Bin: Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour, Yoku's Island Express and new music!

Stage Left's new show, Empower, is an all-female production highlighting the wide range of what empowerment can mean

By Lillian Piel

Lindsey Teter (left) works with director Dawn Taylor Reinhardt on Stays, one part of Stage Left's Empower production.

TV Time: Six short series you can stream this summer

By Bill Frost

A Black Lady Sketch Show
More »

Readers also liked…

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

By Daniel Walters

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Figure @ Chase Gallery

Through July 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 1- 7, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation