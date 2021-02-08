Sweet treats and eats for Valentine’s Day around the Inland Northwest

V

The Blissful Whisk

Sweet Frostings



Garland Sandwich Shoppe



Birdie’s Pie Shop



Wanderlust Delicato



♦

, and as the pandemic continues to force restrictions on dining out, local restaurants, bakeries and other food purveyors are ramping up take-home options. The holiday of love falls on a Sunday this year, but don’t wait until the last minute to make a reservation for what is available to enjoy in person, or to preorder baked goods and treats, since availability for both is limited. This year’s Valentine’s Day options offer something to fit any desire or lifestyle — solo, partnered, celebrating with kids or close friends. Here are some highlights around the region that caught our eye.The Spokane Valley bakery is going all out with its V-Day specialties: Heart-shaped cookie cakes ($14), strawberry bundt cakes ($12.50), chocolate-dipped strawberries (4/$10), themed cupcakes and sugar cookies ($3.50/each; $35/dozen) and much more. “Cakesicles,” or popsicle-shaped cake pops ($3.50 each), in traditional and heart shapes, are also new this year for Valentine’s Day. A full menu of festive coffee and espresso drinks — German chocolate truffle latte, anyone? — along with some non-coffee drinks for the little ones, are also available all month. Preorder online to ensure you can fulfill you and your loved ones’ desires; orders are available for pickup on Feb. 12 and 13 from 7 am-1 pm.Both main locations (there also are kiosks in the Spokane Valley and NorthTown malls) of the bakery known for its cupcakes topped with tiny fondant hearts have been busy crafting new treats while adapting existing menu favorites for V-Day 2021. One of this winter’s biggest cozy food trends, hot cocoa “bombs” ($8/each), make a thematic reappearance, now decked out in pink, red and white sprinkles. Among the many Valentine’s specials offered for preorder on Sweet Frostings’ website are assorted cupcakes ($4.25 each), mini chocolate drip cakes ($36.50), lots of iced, heart-shaped cookies ($4.25 each) and an adorable “love bug” cake ($19). For a one-stop shop, the Whitworth Sweet Frostings has a limited quantity of Valentine’s bundles ($70), complete with a bottle of champagne, a floral arrangement and box of four assorted cupcakes. Order online to pick up in store, or for local delivery.Skip the sweets, skip the flowers, get pickles instead. Yes, the Garland Sandwich Shoppe is offering an alternative to all things stereotypically (and literally) sweet with its newly introduced pickle “bouquets.” The edible arrangements are available for delivery ($32 to anywhere in Spokane) and pickup ($25) this Valentine’s Day. Deliveries, provided by locally owned Treehouse Deliveries, are scheduled for Feb. 14 between 10 am and noon, while pickups at the shop are between 9 and 11 am. Orders must be placed by phone, owner Kristen Speller says. She initially plans to offer 100 pickle bouquets for sale, but if demand proves to be high enough, she’ll order more supplies. Each “bouquet” comes with two bacon “roses” on cheese and olive skewers, along with three skewered pickles displayed in a vase with some nonedible greenery to tie the arrangement together. Speller says she plans to offer the pickle arrangements, along with a forthcoming charcuterie option and a bloody mary “bouquet,” as year-round items.If your sweetie can’t say no to pie, then consider the mouthwatering variety of Valentine’s specials at Birdie’s Pie Shop. Among them is the “You Fill My Heart” pie ($28), available in a 9.5-inch heart-shaped or round tin with several filling choices: chocolate cream (with an Oreo crust), turtle (salted caramelized pecan with butter biscoff crust), apple, raspberry cream, key lime, red velvet and cherry. Preorder for pickup on Feb. 12 or 13 (the shop is closed on the 14th). Can’t settle on just one flavor? The Valentine’s Day pie quad ($19.50) offers four mini pies in select filling flavors. In addition to these holiday pie specials, Birdie’s has teamed up with two local companies to offer his-and-her gift sets ($32/each). One option includes two mini dessert pies and a folding knife from Buck Knives. The other also has two sweet minis, plus soap, body butter and a bath bomb from Mountain Madness Soap Co. A combo that includes both, but switches out the pies for two savory and two sweet, is $65.Let a seasoned pro do all the work for you, and pick up a charcuterie, cheese and wine package from wine expert and cheesemonger Amber Park, owner of downtown’s Wanderlust Delicato. While you can certainly order a custom platter with your sweetie’s favorite cured meats and specialty cheeses, which Park imports from around the world, there’s also a special Valentine’s package deal for two ($80) currently available for preorder. You’ll get a selection of cured meat, cheese, accompanying snacks like bread, crackers, nuts and, of course, chocolate. Park has also picked out two bottles of wine, one red and one sparkling, to pair perfectly with the food she’s curated. Order online for pickup by Feb. 13 as the shop is closed Sundays.