Take home some sweet treats to celebrate with your loved ones this Valentine's Day

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sweet Annie's mini ice cream cakes are a V-Day special.

Love is in the air and Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. Have you started planning your romantic gesture of the year? With the recent spike in COVID cases due to the omicron variant, many local bakeries and sweets shops are offering take-home options fit for celebrating the day of love in delicious fashion. If you haven't secured your Valentine treats yet, don't wait a minute longer to get your order in as there's limited availability for preorders, and you won't want to miss out on these sweet treats.

SWEET ANNIE'S ARTISAN CREAMERY

1948 N. Harvest Parkway, Liberty Lake, anniesicecreams.com, 509-381-5469

Whether you're celebrating the holiday alone or with your partner, ice cream cake is definitely in order. Sweet Annie's is serving up a variety of mini ice cream cakes, perfect to share or keep to yourself, for $12 each. Try out the chocolate peanut butter mini cake topped with chocolate ganache, or the "You Are My Sunshine" mini cake with lemon cake, lemon creme ice cream and raspberry jam for a tart twist on the traditional Valentine's Day chocolate. Order by Friday, Feb. 11 to ensure pickup by Valentine's Day. Pickup hours are Monday-Friday from noon to 8 pm through Feb. 14.

MIFLAVOUR

3403 E. Sprague Ave., miflavour.com, 509-315-4516

This modern French bakery is taking Valentine's Day to the next level with some not-so-traditional treats. MiFlavour's sweetheart mirror mousse cakes ($6 each) come in four flavors: vanilla raspberry, chocolate cherry, white chocolate passionfruit and strawberry champagne. If you can't choose just one, feel free to mix-and-match with the sweetheart gift box ($25), which comes with four cakes of your choice. The oversized heart-shaped macarons ($5 each), meanwhile, come in decadent chocolate flavor and vanilla milkshake. These treats come in limited quantities, so make sure to preorder online. Pickup hours are 9:15 am to 7 pm through Feb. 14.

SWEET FROSTINGS

15 S. Washington St. and 10406 N. Division St., sweetfrostingsbakeshop.com

If you or your Valentine are into puns, Sweet Frostings has you covered. The bakery's cactus cake ($59) is perfect for the plant lover in your life, reading "I'm stuck on you." All of the bakery's cake varieties come in 10 different flavors, including its signature lovebug ($19) and a gnome cake ($19) that tells your Valentine you love them like "gnome other." If you're going solo this V-Day, grab a "love stinks" cookie ($6.95) and enjoy the platonic side of love with a friend. Order online to pick up in-store or for local delivery.

BREAÜXDOO BAKERY

14109 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, breauxdoobakery.com, 509-290-6389

Breaüxdoo Bakery is also offering Valentine treats, and there's something for everyone. If you're looking to stick to traditional treats, a dozen of Breaüxdoo's chocolate dipped strawberries ($35) oughta do the trick. There's nothing like enjoying the decadence of chocolate on the day of love, and the German chocolate cake ($60) from Breaüxdoo is about as decadent as they come. If traditional cakes just don't do it for you, look no further than the banana cream pie ($40), topped with copious amounts of whipped cream and fresh bananas. Breaüxdoo's Valentine's Day treats are available in limited quantities, and can only be picked up in-person, versus its usual delivery format. Pickup is from 5 pm to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 12.

DESSERTS BY SARA

10502 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley, dessertsbysara.com, 509-922-6039

This local bakery is providing ample options to woo your sweetheart this Valentine's Day. Cake pops ($3/each) come in two flavors, confetti and red velvet. If red velvet is your thing, why not grab a heart-shaped red velvet cake ($10) with cream cheese filling and buttercream frosting? Desserts by Sara is also offering two kinds of sugar cookies, large hand-decorated cookies ($3.50 each) and conversation heart cookies ($25/dozen) that don adorable phrases written in royal icing. Order online or call the bakery; pick up in person Monday-Friday from 7 am to 2 pm.

BEAN & PIE

504 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, beanandpie.com, 208-930-4065

Consider the tantalizing selection of pies (and other treats) from Bean & Pie for your sweetie pie this Valentine's Day. Try the various fruit-filled hand pies ($16/three): chocolate covered cherry, chocolate covered strawberry and white chocolate covered raspberry. Or go the more traditional route with a 6-inch pie ($45), either berry or salted caramel apple flavored, and accompanied by a bouquet arranged by Pollen + Petal. The strawberries and cream pie cups ($8 each) and conversation pies ($20/four) are great mini additions for your celebration of love. Order before 9 pm on Friday, Feb. 11 to pick up on Valentine's Day. Pick up at the Bean & Pie in Coeur d'Alene from 10 am to 4 pm, or at Lumberbeard Brewing in Spokane (25 E. Third Ave.) from 3 to 7 pm on Valentine's Day. ♦