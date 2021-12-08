Take in the Glow

THE WINTER GLOW SPECTACULAR has been shining its holiday lights brightly since 2014, when it first set up in Riverfront Park. But it has settled nicely into its new home in Liberty Lake, at Orchard Park. Volunteers have put up the epic holiday light show for all to enjoy via the self-guided tour, and the free event runs through New Year's Day — Jan. 1, 2022.

You'll find another festive option up on the South Hill at Manito Park. For years, the Friends of Manito invited people into the Gaiser Conservatory for HOLIDAY LIGHTS, but last year COVID moved that outdoors — which only made it more popular than ever. The drive-through event takes you through Manito's back roads and runs Dec. 10-19.

— TED S. McGREGOR JR.

Winterglowspectacular.com or thefriendsofmanito.org/holiday

