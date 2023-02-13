The 2023 summer concert calendar is beginning to round into shape

click to enlarge Courtesy Northern Quest Summer outdoor concerts at Northern Quest might not be right around the corner, but they're coming...

I

to climb above 50 degrees, but it's never too early to start dreaming about nights of live music under a warm summer sky.There's even more reason to do so today, as Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced a good chunk of its annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts at BECU Live. Joining the already announced(July 14), the summer slate now includes singer-songwriter(July 17), the stylishly macabre Swedish heavy metal ofwith(Aug. 5), indie rock mainstayswith(Aug. 8),'s farewell tour (Sept. 22) and country pop duo(Sept. 23). That's not the entirety of the casino's offerings, as more shows will be announced in the coming months.And Northern Quest is hardly the only big name in outdoor concerts in the region. Two shows are also set for the Pavilion at Riverfront so far: singer-songwriter(Aug. 18) and reggae rockers(Aug. 24).The Festival at Sandpoint always does a slow rollout of their lineup, but three of the eight slots for the two-week musical bash have been locked in:(July 28),(Aug. 3) and(Aug. 4).For those who don't mind trekking to Central Washington, the 2023 lineup at the Gorge features shows that satisfy a wide range of musical tastes. For EDM lovers looking for an outdoor party there's(May 27 & 28),(June 17-18) and the(July 21-23). For folkie folks, there's three days of's various projects (June 9-11) and the annual Labor Day visit from(Sept. 1-3). Country rabble-rousers can get their fill with(Aug. 4-6) and(Sept. 9 & 10). And deadheads can get their rock jam fix with's final tour (July 7 & 8).And if you don't mind staying indoors for a big show,— yesterday's national anthem singer at the Super Bowl — bring his rocking brand of country music to Spokane Arena on June 15.That's hardly the full slate of summer shows that Spokane and the surrounding area has to offer, but it's a least a little something to hopefully help your musical heart get through these winter doldrums.