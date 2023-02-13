The 2023 summer concert calendar is beginning to round into shape

click to enlarge
It's February and temperatures might still be refusing
Summer outdoor concerts at Northern Quest might not be right around the corner, but they're coming...
to climb above 50 degrees, but it's never too early to start dreaming about nights of live music under a warm summer sky.
There's even more reason to do so today, as Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced a good chunk of its annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts at BECU Live. Joining the already announced The Avett Brothers
(July 14), the summer slate now includes singer-songwriter Jason Mraz & His Superband
(July 17), the stylishly macabre Swedish heavy metal of Ghost
with Amon Amarth
(Aug. 5), indie rock mainstays Young the Giant
with Milky Chance
(Aug. 8), Foreigner
's farewell tour (Sept. 22) and country pop duo Dan + Shay
(Sept. 23). That's not the entirety of the casino's offerings, as more shows will be announced in the coming months.
And Northern Quest is hardly the only big name in outdoor concerts in the region. Two shows are also set for the Pavilion at Riverfront so far: singer-songwriter Noah Kahan
(Aug. 18) and reggae rockers Rebelution
(Aug. 24).
The Festival at Sandpoint always does a slow rollout of their lineup, but three of the eight slots for the two-week musical bash have been locked in: Gary Clark Jr.
(July 28), Michael Franti & Spearhead
(Aug. 3) and REO Speedwagon
(Aug. 4).
For those who don't mind trekking to Central Washington, the 2023 lineup at the Gorge features shows that satisfy a wide range of musical tastes. For EDM lovers looking for an outdoor party there's Illenium
(May 27 & 28), Beyond Wonderland
(June 17-18) and the Above and Beyond: Group Therapy Weekender
(July 21-23). For folkie folks, there's three days of Brandi Carlile
's various projects (June 9-11) and the annual Labor Day visit from Dave Matthews Band
(Sept. 1-3). Country rabble-rousers can get their fill with Watershed Festival
(Aug. 4-6) and Eric Church
(Sept. 9 & 10). And deadheads can get their rock jam fix with Dead & Company
's final tour (July 7 & 8).
And if you don't mind staying indoors for a big show, Chris Stapleton
— yesterday's national anthem singer at the Super Bowl — bring his rocking brand of country music to Spokane Arena on June 15.
That's hardly the full slate of summer shows that Spokane and the surrounding area has to offer, but it's a least a little something to hopefully help your musical heart get through these winter doldrums.