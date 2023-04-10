The 47th-running of Bloomsday approaches and offers favorite events once more

The 47th-running of Bloomsday approaches and offers favorite events once more
Sure, technically the first day of spring was March 20, but for Spokanites and runners from around the globe, it's not spring until the first Sunday in May.

This year's BLOOMSDAY run marks the 47th year of the event, and the Lilac Bloomsday Organization is offering new additions to its programming schedule as well as reviving some 'fan' favorite events from the past.

Back for the 2023 iteration of the race is Bloomsdog. While there are absolutely no dogs allowed on the official Bloomsday course, Bloomsdog participants can take part in a separate run just for their adorable furry companions either after their own completion of the race or virtually from anywhere in the world by registering via the Bloomsday website or purchasing a Bloomsdog kit in the Bloomsday online store.

In addition to the in-person race on May 7, Bloomsday is still offering its virtual run option, which was added in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants need to complete their run between April 27 and May 7.

"The virtual run option is a great addition to Bloomsday," says Don Kardong, founder of the Bloomsday race. "We see a huge percentage of runners using that option in the years since we added it. It helps get more people participating in Bloomsday from all around the world."

No matter where you're running from, have a safe and happy 2023 Bloomsday!

Register at bloomsdayrun.org

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.

