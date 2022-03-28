The bittersweet end of the Chet Holmgren era at Gonzaga

click to enlarge Seth Sommerfeld Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme share an embrace after the Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas.

click to enlarge Seth Sommerfeld Chet Holmgren's probable final opening tip in a Zags uni.

click to enlarge PierrePierreProductions Holmgren drills a 3-pointer in the Zags' Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas.

Holmgren more often will probably look negligent in the coming years (much how many Kentucky stars showcase NBA skills that John Calipari never let them display at UK). Maybe it was best to keep team chemistry even, but Holmgren not being used in the midrange game (despite flashing those skills) or to bring the ball up the court as a 7-foot point guard more often certainly didn't maximize this team's (or Holmgren's) upside.

click to enlarge PierrePierreProductions Will Chet Holmgren be back in Spokane next season? Not likely.