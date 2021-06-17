The Buzz Bin: Amazon Prime's Frank of Ireland, Dawnie Wilson’s debut novel and new music!

click to enlarge buzz_frank_of_ireland.jpg

BROGUE BROS
It doesn’t take long to zero in on the absurd comedy of Amazon Prime’s Frank of Ireland — in the first episode, Frank (Brian Gleeson) tries to win back his ex Aine by learning mixed-martial arts like her new beau, then ends up taking his trainer to Aine’s grandmother’s funeral as his date after an ecstasy-fueled all-nighter, forgetting he’s supposed to sing at the memorial. It’s a disaster, of course, as are most things the 33-year-old failed musician Frank does, but that doesn’t stop him or his sidekick Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson) from trying to kickstart Frank’s career and love life by any ridiculous means they can think of. The Gleeson brothers have great chemistry, but the smaller characters (Frank’s mom, the MMA boyfriend) prove to be the MVPs of this joyfully crude sitcom set in suburban Dublin. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge buzz_final_revival_of_opal_and_nev.jpg

THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE
Dawnie Wilson’s debut novel The Final Revival of Opal & Nev weaves together fictional characters and actual history into an engaging snapshot of the turbulence of the late 1960s, and a pointed critique of the music biz. The story is presented as a series of interviews conducted by a journalist with an unusual personal connection to the titular musical duo: a Black singer whose political protests alienated her from the industry, and a White guitarist whose later solo career made him a millionaire. As Opal and Nev prepare to reunite for the first time in decades, the dynamics of their relationship are questioned and buried secrets threaten to derail the whole thing. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

THIS WEEK’S PLAYLIST

click to enlarge buzz_rebelution_in_the_moment.jpg
There’s noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online June 18. To wit:

REBELUTION, In The Moment. The reggae-rock crew headlines Spokane Pavilion Aug. 25.

STYX, Crash of the Crown. Forced myself to listen to the title track, and it’s rather proggy.

ANGELIQUE KIDJO, Mother Nature. The Afro-pop wonder brings serious energy and a slew of young African collaborators to her new one. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

From the Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter rallies, digital forensics guru Josiah Roloff has seen just how easy it is for the government to track your movement
As the long-delayed music festival season heats up, here are a few options you can hit within a day's drive
Boba tea is suddenly booming in the Inland Northwest, with several new local shops and vendors
Edgar Wright's Sparks documentary shines a clinical light on the band's cult appeal and innovative music
How whitewashed education has left us ill equipped to participate in American civic life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Too Online: Bo Burnham's Inside is more than pandemic commentary

By Wilson Criscione

Too Online: Bo Burnham's Inside is more than pandemic commentary

While In the Heights heats up theaters, we recommend some underrated and overlooked screen musicals

By Nathan Weinbender

Sing Street

In their new book Enduring Freedom, Spokane and Afghan authors show importance of friendship, education

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Trent Reedy, co-author of Enduring Freedom, signs copies at Wishing Tree Books.

A Farewell to Arts

By Nathan Weinbender

Kacey Musgraves delivered the author's fave album since 2017.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

New program pairs Spokane teens and senior citizens to bridge the virtual generation gap through storytelling

By Spencer Brown

English teacher Nathan Seaburg speaks with students as they produce one of the Community School's podcasts that tells the stories from the lives of senior citizens.

Too Online: Bo Burnham's Inside is more than pandemic commentary

By Wilson Criscione

Too Online: Bo Burnham's Inside is more than pandemic commentary

In their new book Enduring Freedom, Spokane and Afghan authors show importance of friendship, education

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Trent Reedy, co-author of Enduring Freedom, signs copies at Wishing Tree Books.

A Farewell to Arts

By Nathan Weinbender

Kacey Musgraves delivered the author's fave album since 2017.
More »

Readers also liked…

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

By Daniel Walters

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Make & Takes

Make & Takes @ Art Salvage Spokane

Sat., June 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sat., July 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 17-23, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation