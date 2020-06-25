The Buzz Bin

click to enlarge cult3-1-f29027514d1c7cb6.jpg

ANIME REVIVAL
Shortly after Avatar: The Last Airbender joined Netflix, the mid-2000s animated series became the streaming giant's No. 1 show. The saga of teens on a quest to save the world from evil has a reverent fanbase, and its Netflix arrival precedes a planned new live-action adaptation. Set in a mythical world of four distinct nations, each home to magicians that can harness, or bend, the power of the elements (earth, wind, water, fire), Avatar centers around the return of a boy destined to save the world. While its intended audience may skew young, Avatar's examination of themes from colonialism to friendship, militarism to courage, are timeless and ageless. (CHEY SCOTT)

POWER TO THE LISTENER

click to enlarge cult3-2-a0398d21b59d8bb1.jpg

Whenever Killer Mike and El-P hop on a track together as the duo known as Run the Jewels, it seems like they're ready for war. They have a battle-rap energy that makes it seem like they're competing against each other even though they're from the same group. Their new album, RTJ4, delivers a signature lyrical explosiveness while making a critique on society that makes you want to rise up against authority. It's easy to imagine this album being the anthem of revolutionaries. (JEREMEY RANDRUP)

WHO I'M GONNA CALL
Actor Josh Gad scored a coup June 15 in bringing the cast of the original Ghostbusters together (online) for a stroll down memory lane. Bill Murray (inexplicably wearing a sailor's hat), Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts swap stories with director Ivan Reitman (and poke fun at each other) through a pretty delightful half-hour. Search "GHOSTBUSTERS Reunited Apart" on YouTube if you ain't afraid of no ghosts. You can make a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative while you're there. (DAN NAILEN)

RIPPLE EFFECT 

click to enlarge cult3-3-403e9167559d2a0b.jpg

Everyone knows that history repeats itself, but the new podcast Flashback shows that history also begets more history. In each episode, host Sean Braswell interviews historians and journalists about a watershed historical moment that was the direct consequence of another watershed historical moment — for instance, how the advent of indoor air conditioning led to structural changes in the American political system, how a conspiracy-driven Henry Ford inspired the Oklahoma City bombing, and how Hitler's meth-prescribing doctor could have inadvertently escalated WWII. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

click to enlarge cult3-4-4ebf482ccd16a12b.jpg

Some noteworthy new music arrives online and in stores June 26. To wit:

HAIM, Women in Music Pt. III. The pop-rock killers delayed their third album in April, but there's still plenty of summer for digging their breezy new tunes.

Corb Lund, Agricultural Tragic. The Canadian country star releases his first new studio set in four years.

Ray LaMontagne, Monovision. The reclusive roots artist pops his head up with a new album. (DAN NAILEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

It is no longer possible for me to remain stationary
At a smaller scale and a lower volume, live music starts to return to the Inland Northwest
Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom
While multiplexes remain closed, the country's remaining drive-in theaters attract audiences
Spokane's Kitty Cantina cat cafe offers a laid-back space for cat lovers and adoptable cats to meet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Buzz Bin

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

By Chey Scott

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

Netflix's Space Force shoots for the stars, Minecraft dives into dungeons, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

The podcast pandemic problem

By Daniel Walters

The Podcast Pandemic Problem
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom

By Dan Nailen

Cheap ice cream, bad basketball and a dumb-but-lovable guy combine for real laughs on Robbie.

Former CDA Councilman authors book based on the life of Thomas Kerl

By Carrie Scozzaro

Former CDA Councilman authors book based on the life of Thomas Kerl

My first time... watching a Harry Potter movie

By Dan Nailen

Daniel Radcliffe's hair has seen better days since 2001.

Q&A: S.W.A.T writer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas on police militarization, the 'Punisher Skull' and what he hates about most cop shows

By Daniel Walters

Q&amp;A: S.W.A.T writer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas on police militarization, the 'Punisher Skull' and what he hates about most cop shows
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

The Grace of Dexterity

The Grace of Dexterity @ Art Spirit Gallery

Through July 4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 25- 1, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation