The Buzz Bin

click to enlarge cult3-3-9b6977bffa3653d0.jpg

A STOUT FOR THE CAUSE
Nearly 1,000 breweries have joined the worldwide Black is Beautiful initiative. Last month, Lumberbeard Brewing invited Whistle Punk Brewing and YaYa Brewing Company to take part in its adaptation of the recipe developed by Black-owned Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio. This Spokane version of the stout was brewed with grains donated by LINC Malt. It boasts coconut toasted by Inland Pacific Kitchen's chef Austin Conklin, vanilla and cacao nibs. Black is Beautiful is available Friday at Lumberbeard's taproom, Saturday at Whistle Punk and YaYa, and soon at various bottleshops around town. All proceeds will go to Spokane NAACP and the Peace and Justice Action League. (DEREK HARRISON)

click to enlarge cult3-1-23be5481730e99f6.jpg

A BAD BOUNCE
It was inevitable given the ongoing first wave of the coronavirus, but now it's official: Hoopfest as we know it is canceled for 2020. Like so many large-scale events this year, though, Hoopfest is taking its game online for what organizers are calling Hoopfest HomeCourt 2020. A series of drills and challenges completed between Aug. 20-23 will earn competitors a championship T-shirt, and a little satisfaction of a job well done. If you planned on competing on the streets of Spokane this summer, you'll get an email with options for your team. And to sign up for Hoopfest Homecourt, visit spokanehoopfest.net. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge cult3-4-f07da7bed393c9c5.jpg

SECRET IDENTITY
Brit Bennett's new novel The Vanishing Half weaves together themes of race, identity and family history into a compelling story of duality and split personalities. It begins in the 1950s in the fictional Louisiana hamlet of Mallard, where every resident is black, and as light-skinned twin sisters Desiree and Stella escape the town and take divergent paths — one passes as white and marries into privilege, while the other loses everything and returns to the community she abandoned. The book, built upon an undercurrent of mysticism and coincidence, has already climbed bestseller charts and will no doubt inspire plenty of conversation. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

GET IN THE SCENE
You have to be a music junkie for sure, but if you, like me, love pictures of rock 'n' roll's long history, head to @sceneinbetween on Instagram. You'll find a lot of bands and fans showing effortless cool, a crash course in fashion from the '50s forward, and a lot of joy captured on old cameras and gathered here by curator Sam Knee. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge cult3-2-c9bbbe43c6692f54.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Some noteworthy new music hits online and in stores July 17. To wit:

PROTOMARTYR, Ultimate Success Today. Frantic track "Michigan Hammers" is a fine reintroduction three years on from their last album.

THE CHICKS, Gaslighter. They dropped the "Dixie" from their name, and kept the killer hooks in their songs.

THE PRETENDERS, Hate for Sale. The title track captures Chrissie Hynde in punky spirit, and I am here. For. It. (DAN NAILEN)

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

What schools of the future should look like
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Co-op Games in Quarantine

By Jeremey Randrup

Co-op Games in Quarantine

Five of the best to-go beer deals from local breweries

By Derek Harrison

Brick West Brewing is delivering some of the best lagers in town.

The Buzz Bin

The Buzz Bin

(Kids) book recommendations from the pros: Wishing Tree Books

By Dan Nailen

Wishing Tree Books has you and your kids covered with activity books and more for all ages of young'uns.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

My first time... experiencing Hamilton

By Nathan Weinbender

Pro tip: Turn on the subtitles to catch all the rapid-fire lyrics as you watch Hamilton.

Co-op Games in Quarantine

By Jeremey Randrup

Co-op Games in Quarantine

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page

By Mindy Cameron

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page

What does it mean to be American?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

What does it mean to be American?
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

43rd POAC Sandpoint Artwalk

43rd POAC Sandpoint Artwalk @ Sandpoint

Through Aug. 28

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation