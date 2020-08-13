First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more!

The Buzz Bin

click to enlarge artsculture4-5-34e5922bd52c9c47.jpg

AMERICAN MOO-VIE
In films like Meek's Cutoff and Certain Women, director Kelly Reichardt explored the vastness and majesty of the American West and the people dwarfed by those harsh but beautiful landscapes. Her latest, First Cow, is set in Oregon territory in the 1820s, where a poor chef and a Chinese immigrant team up to steal milk from a wealthy landowner's bovine, which they'll use to make biscuits and earn enough money to be self-sufficient. But fate has different plans in this down-to-earth story told with the simplicity of a fable. Following a limited run in theaters pre-lockdown, First Cow is now available to rent on most streaming platforms. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

click to enlarge artsculture4-4-96b8c8e2a8e89a54.jpg

A WINDING PATH
Mindy Cameron's been contributing book reviews to the Inlander for a little while, and now the retired journalist (Seattle Times, Lewiston Morning Tribune, among other places) has her own book. Cameron's memoir Leaving the Boys charts her path through a career and family life at a time when women weren't encouraged to have both, and her story will resonate with anyone juggling their work/life balance. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture4-3-76281eff67b02976.jpg

THE FINAL ARGUMENT
Logic's (alleged) final album, No Pressure, marks the last entry in a decadelong career and a return to his mixtape roots with classic hip-hop-inspired beats. You might enjoy the Logic that's smoothly sewing together syllables over serene hi-hats and deep bass hits, or you may prefer the Logic that's emphatically attacking over more trappy styles. Either way, the album has something for you while wrapping up Logic's legacy that's made him one of the most popular rappers in the game. Have a listen to "Dad Bod," my favorite track, and sit back and relax for a nice low-key experience. (JEREMEY RANDRUP)

click to enlarge artsculture4-1-5a21a3ccdea5be0b.jpg

CHEESEHEADS, REJOICE!
Baking has been Spokane chef Ricky Webster's passion since childhood. The chef's journey has taken him from running a hotel kitchen to consulting for Sysco Spokane, but he's now ready to branch out on his own. Next up for Webster is Rind and Wheat, a specialty shop in Spokane (location to be announced), set to open this fall. Webster launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $12,000, running through Friday, Sept. 4. Besides a curated selection of specialty cheese from around the world, fresh-baked breads and pastries, Webster plans to sell locally made beer, wine and other artisan products showcasing the region's bounty. (CHEY SCOTT)

click to enlarge artsculture4-2-c7cc4870899b0f7f.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Some noteworthy new music hits online and in stores Aug. 14. To wit:

KATHLEEN EDWARDS, Total Freedom. This Canadian songwriter has been underappreciated for too long.

KING BUZZO, Gift of Sacrifice. The Melvins frontman goes solo on some surprisingly unsludge-y sounds.

TANYA DONELLY & THE PARKINGTON SISTERS, Self-titled. The Belly frontwoman tackles covers of the Go-Gos, Pretenders, Split Enz and more. (DAN NAILEN)

