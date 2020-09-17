Kate Pogue Rau: Aside from pets and my daughter, I'd grab the gift she gave me for my birthday last year: A vessel with dozens of strips of paper, on each she's written something she loves/admires about me. Having just emerged from the terrible teens, this gift means the world to me.



Barbara Douglas: Computer with photos. Did have to evacuate 29 years ago in a firestorm. Threw blue recycling bin at my oldest — 10 years old — and told him to grab pictures. He started taking stuff off the walls and I yelled ALBUMS!! We left with cat, dog, blue bin and kids.

Casey Smith: The letters from the White House sent to my son for the 20,000 soaps he made for the homeless. I hope he preserves it and passes it on to his great-grandchildren one day. Everything else can be replaced

Jasen Riley: My laptop. It holds all my photos of my child's birth and growing years. Only thing that really matters to me are the memories I may have forgotten and one day would love to relive.

Amanda Rose Ashling-Sammons: My father's cremated remains. He passed away Feb. 28 and we haven't been able to inter him yet because of COVID.

Alice Lyon-Webb: If we are talking about stuff, I would grab my teddy bear. I'm 33 and he still sits on my dresser.

Alison Eatough: The piece of my dad's barn that I broke off before the barn was torn down. It's the most important material thing I possess besides my memories of him.

Ian Warren: I would strap my piano to the back of my car and have someone drive while I play like a maniac!

Susan Stratton: Nothing. I'd run around in circles trying to decide what the one thing was I should grab and fail. I'd end up grabbing a box of cereal or something. ♦



EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.