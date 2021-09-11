Cory Howard: The Big Lebowski. I remember my parents seeing it when it came out in theaters and coming back home and calling it garbage. I got to college, watched it and never understood their assessment. Constantly rewatching it. My favorite movie for sure.



Trent Reedy: I would have liked to have been an old school Star Trek fan in theaters to see Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979. It's not the best Star Trek film, but seeing the Enterprise on the big screen, looking so real especially compared to the '60s TV show, seeing the old crew back together again... it must have been very special.

Camille Troxel: Citizen Kane. Historically and technically I know what makes it great, I know the scenes that have all the film firsts, so I wonder what it would be like to watch it without that awareness and without the notoriety coloring the experience.

Travis Naught: Jaws. I have always loved the movie, been enthralled by it, but never really found it believable... Everyone in 1975 found it so believable they were terrified by it. I would've liked that.

Paul Sell: A lot of great picks: City Lights, 2001, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. But I'll go with the Japanese version of the 1954 Godzilla. Seeing that frightening, towering version of Godzilla on the big screen would have been stunning to see.

Clyde Herrington: 2001: A Space Odyssey. It still impresses me.

Christina Weber: Casablanca. There's just something about that movie that always has me on the edge of my seat, no matter how many times I watch it. Seeing it for the first time in a crowded theater, hearing everyone's reactions to the equally comedic and dramatic parts... that would just be amazing.

Charlotte Rogers Thacker: Janet Leigh says it all. To see Psycho for the first time, in the theater, when the whole world was keeping the ending a secret. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.