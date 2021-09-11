On the Street

What classic film do you wish you could have seen in its initial run?

click to enlarge comment1-1-95158bbe69d7c210.jpg

Cory Howard: The Big Lebowski. I remember my parents seeing it when it came out in theaters and coming back home and calling it garbage. I got to college, watched it and never understood their assessment. Constantly rewatching it. My favorite movie for sure.

Trent Reedy: I would have liked to have been an old school Star Trek fan in theaters to see Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979. It's not the best Star Trek film, but seeing the Enterprise on the big screen, looking so real especially compared to the '60s TV show, seeing the old crew back together again... it must have been very special.

Camille Troxel: Citizen Kane. Historically and technically I know what makes it great, I know the scenes that have all the film firsts, so I wonder what it would be like to watch it without that awareness and without the notoriety coloring the experience.

Travis Naught: Jaws. I have always loved the movie, been enthralled by it, but never really found it believable... Everyone in 1975 found it so believable they were terrified by it. I would've liked that.

Paul Sell: A lot of great picks: City Lights, 2001, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. But I'll go with the Japanese version of the 1954 Godzilla. Seeing that frightening, towering version of Godzilla on the big screen would have been stunning to see.

Clyde Herrington: 2001: A Space Odyssey. It still impresses me.

Christina Weber: Casablanca. There's just something about that movie that always has me on the edge of my seat, no matter how many times I watch it. Seeing it for the first time in a crowded theater, hearing everyone's reactions to the equally comedic and dramatic parts... that would just be amazing.

Charlotte Rogers Thacker: Janet Leigh says it all. To see Psycho for the first time, in the theater, when the whole world was keeping the ending a secret. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Trending

North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book
We're catching a glimpse of our future, and it's terrifying
Inside the lasting power of Hitchcock's shocking horror classic; plus, where to see it on the big screen
Following years of chaos, Spokane says it's more prepared to provide shelter for the homeless this winter. Will it be enough?
A look at new albums from 2000s-era indie superstars Sufjan Stevens and Fleet Foxes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps , Film

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

On the Street

On the Street

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise

By Quinn Welsch

Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

We're catching a glimpse of our future, and it's terrifying

By John T. Reuter

Fires across the West should force us to reckon with climate change.

On the Street

On the Street

Consider these public health fundamentals during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Bob Lutz

Mohammad Keshtkar, left, a volunteer with the Spokane Regional Health District, checks Rob Mesler's temperature while conducting a COVID-19 screening in July.

Inside the blockbuster NYT report on Trump's taxes — or lack thereof

By Steven A. Smith

President Trump
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

Trump, the 'Great White Hope' and the delusion of supremacy

Who better than Trump to restore the delusion of white supremacy in American politics/society?

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back

By Derek Harrison

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Art on Monroe

Art on Monroe @ North Monroe Business District

Sat., Oct. 10, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 8-14, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation