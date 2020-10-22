Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

click to enlarge artsculture3-1-31a782fdaee26049.jpg

GOING FOR GOLD
Winning any medal at the Great American Beer Festival is a big deal. The Denver event is one of the most prestigious beer-judging competitions in the world. An even bigger deal is winning gold in one of the most coveted categories. Last Friday, Perry Street Brewing and its flagship IPA accomplished just that. The modest South Perry brewery took the highest medal out of 355 entries for American-style IPA. The last Pacific Northwest brewery to do the same was Seattle's Georgetown Brewing when Bodhizafa won in 2016. Coincidentally, Perry Street also won gold that year in the Session Beer category for its local-favorite Session IPL. (DEREK HARRISON)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-0e7860ab2deb0868.jpg

BLESSING OF LOW EXPECTATIONS
Considering the new Apple TV series Ted Lasso was spun out of a character designed for NBC commercials, you could say I was skeptical. But damned if I didn't fall willing victim to Jason Sudeikis' charms as an American good-hearted rube of a football coach hired to coach a British soccer team by a vindictive divorcee trying to destroy her ex's beloved squad. From that set-up, Ted Lasso evolves into a genuinely heartwarming sitcom with a crew of well-formed characters, from aging players to shy trainers to, especially, Juno Temple as a model and player girlfriend who is much deeper (and much more hilarious) than that description might indicate. (DAN NAILEN)

IN AMERICA
Yaa Gyasi's acclaimed debut novel Homegoing spanned several continents and multiple generations in the lives of an African family. Her recent follow-up, Transcendent Kingdom, is more narrow but similarly concerned with generational trauma and the immigrant experience, focused on a 20-something neuroscientist named Gifty and her ailing Ghanaian mother. As Gifty works through her abandonment by her father and her older brother's death by heroin overdose, she's also reconciling her faith in science with her own religious devotion, which are often at odds with one another. Gyasi's terse but lyrical prose and sharp instincts about human nature make this a fascinating and moving read. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

click to enlarge artsculture3-4-d4ef89f9c5dee956.jpg

NEW BE-GIN-INGS
A fixture of the Pacific Northwest since 1878, Rainier

Brewing Co. is making its first foray into distilling to create the new Rainier Mountain Fresh Gin. Crafted in Seattle, the crisp, 80-proof gin can be found on local liquor shelves and is already stocked at numerous Spokane-area bars, including T's Lounge on Monroe and the Saranac Public House downtown. With notes of huckleberry, spruce and juniper, inspired by the landscape

of its namesake, Mount Rainier, the spirit is fresh and light and pairs well with bright, tart fruit juices like grapefruit and lime. (CHEY SCOTT)

click to enlarge artsculture3-2-2426411c5cbd94a3.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Some noteworthy new music hits online and in stores Oct. 23. To wit:

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, Letter to You. Back with the E Street Band, making good use of his pandemic downtime.

JEFF TWEEDY, Love Is the King. The Wilco leader's pandemic project leans on country and folk.

LAURA VEIRS, My Echo. The killer singer-songwriter is joined by My Morning Jacket's Jim James, M.Ward and others on her latest. (DAN NAILEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

David Byrne continues to change the form of the concert film in a new documentary of his Broadway show
Pop-up food vendors are on the rise, offering low overhead for businesses selling meals exclusively for delivery or takeout
Yes, you're in the right spot: Now sit back and enjoy the ride
With much of America voting by mail, what might follow in the days after election night?
A UI production of The Revolutionists heads to Zoom and tackles equality issues in a play set during the French Revolution
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Election Movie Night: Four films to get fired up

By Samantha Wohlfeil

All the President's Men

Dirty cops, civil unrest and income inequality: Author Jess Walter's new Spokane-set novel The Cold Millions takes place a century ago, but its themes still resonate

By Dan Nailen

Jess Walter taps Spokane history in his latest novel The Cold Millions.

The Cold Millions: This chapter introduces Del Dalveaux, some out-of-town muscle brought to Spokane by a local mining magnate to deal with some professional and personal headaches

A view of downtown Spokane in 1915.

Local artist Joyce Wilkens discusses her new book Poetry Pie and how she's maintained community during COVID-19

By Lauren Gilmore

Artist Joyce Wilkens captures vivid colors in her new book.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

A UI production of The Revolutionists heads to Zoom and tackles equality issues in a play set during the French Revolution

By Dan Nailen

The Revolutionists puts four strong women front and center.

Election Movie Night: Four films to get fired up

By Samantha Wohlfeil

All the President's Men

Hold on, Hamilton: Best of Broadway pushes its season back again

By Dan Nailen

Hamilton heads will have to wait a year longer than expected to see the Broadway hit on a Spokane stage.

What's actually happening in the Inland Northwest for Halloween 2020

By Chey Scott

The King Family Haunted House, shown here in 2019, is back for outdoor scares this year.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Mel McCuddin

Mel McCuddin @ Art Spirit Gallery

Through Nov. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 22-28, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation