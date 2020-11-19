Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

BURIED IN TIME

If you even casually follow the latest discoveries being made at ancient Egyptian archaeological sites, including big ones this month, some revelations of Netflix's new documentary Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb won't be totally new. Even so, the film showcasing an Egyptian team working at the Saqqara necropolis outside Cairo has plenty to offer. Cameras closely follow as the experts decrypt fragmented hieroglyphs and bones inside one family's tomb, giving an up-close look each time something new emerges from the sand. Where the film truly shines, however, is through the raw, emotional connections made by the archaeologists as they work to uncover the life stories of their ancestors, lying untouched and unknown for thousands of years. (CHEY SCOTT)

A TIMELY FASHION

You've probably run across Sarah Cooper in the past few months on your social media. Her TikTok videos lip-syncing to Donald Trump speeches and rants have made her a pandemic star, so much so that the comedian landed a Netflix special dotted by guest appearances from the likes of Helen Mirren, Megan Thee Stallion and (arguably funniest of them all) Jon Hamm doing his version of the My Pillow guy. Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine is a sketch show fully formed and produced in the COVID age. It's worth an hour of your time for sure, and while some of the jokes (hopefully) won't still resonate in a few years, Cooper's talent just might. (DAN NAILEN)

APOCALYPSE WHEN

I tore through Rumaan Alam's new novel Leave the World Behind in just a couple sittings, getting sucked into its beautifully written domestic drama as it's gradually overwhelmed by an unshakeable sense of foreboding. It begins simply, with an upper-middle class family heading to an isolated country home for a week of relaxation. But then there's a knock on the door in the middle of night: It's the house's owners, fleeing from a freak blackout that seems to have blanketed the East Coast, and their home has inexplicably avoided the power outage. Things get weirder from there, and Alam's chamber piece develops into an allegory about race and class in America, and of human nature cracking under the pressure of impending calamity. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

MOVIN' ON UP

Circling Raven Golf Club made the ranks of the country's best casino golf courses, rising to No. 19 this year, the third straight season the folks at GolfWeek have recognized the course owned by the Coeur d'Alene Tribe in Worley, Idaho. The Kalispel Tribe's Kalispel Golf & Country Club course in North Spokane also made the list, landing at No. 31. (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Some noteworthy new music hits online and in stores Nov. 20. To wit:

JIMMY BUFFETT, Songs You Don't Know By Heart. A live home-recorded set of fan requests.

NICK CAVE, Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace. Cave, solo at the piano, and mesmerizing.

THE DIRTY KNOBS, Wreckless Abandon. Can't wait to hear this new quartet led by guitar ace Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers. Campbell is a monster musician. (DAN NAILEN)