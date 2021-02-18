Buzz Bin: The Lady and the Dale, doo wop doc, new music and more!

artsculture4-1-151a10686d0d8d11.jpg

AMERICAN HUSTLE
I love a good fraud story, and the new docuseries The Lady and the Dale tells a whale of a tale that gradually reveals unexpected complexities. It centers on Liz Carmichael, who rose to prominence in the midst of the 1973 oil crisis with the prototype of an eco-friendly, three-wheeled car that she swore would revolutionize the auto industry. But the so-called Dale turned out to be the latest in a string of Carmichael's grifts — although she never stopped claiming that the car was legit — and filmmakers Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker entertainingly unpack her dubious career while sensitively exploring her role as a trans woman in the public eye. All four episodes are now streaming on HBO Max. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

click to enlarge artsculture4-3-bb1b89760fa78e2c.jpg

SWEET SOUNDS
If you've ever loved a harmony-rich group — whether your era is Jackson Five, New Edition, Backstreet Boys or BTS — consider music doc Streetlight Harmonies a must-see. Streaming on Amazon Prime, the 2020 film dives deep into '50s-era doo wop music, and explores both its roots in slave fields and gospel tents and its influence on future pop stars like Justin Timberlake and En Vogue. Interviews with an impressive array of originators and some incredible archival footage will have you delving into artists like Little Anthony and the Imperials and the Drifters before the end credits roll. (DAN NAILEN)

WILLIE'S WISDOM
I started reading Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band expecting lighthearted tales of music-biz debauchery courtesy of Willie Nelson and his sister (and longtime piano player) Bobbie. Instead, the book is much deeper, a meditation on family courtesy of musical soulmates raised in poverty in rural Texas. The Nelsons explore religion and spirituality, romantic love, and the trials of making a living as a musician. Of course there's plenty of laughs, too, whether explaining Willie's only LSD trip or the reason he had to fire a gun at an obnoxious relative at a family barbecue. And both write insightfully about the power of music in a way fans of any genre can enjoy. (DAN NAILEN)

artsculture4-4-965d2f7c9e798a09.jpg

FESTIVAL DU FRAN
Fran Lebowitz isn't on Twitter — in fact, she doesn't have a computer or a smartphone — but she'd certainly be a master of the form. Look no further than Pretend It's a City, a seven-episode series on Netflix. It's a showcase for the irascible writer's withering observations about so many things: art, literature, education, politics, feminism, society's ills and inconsistencies, and the pleasures and perils of living in the Big Apple. Directed by fellow New York icon Martin Scorsese, who previously profiled Lebowitz in 2010's Public Speaking (and who spends most of the series just out of frame, cackling at his friend's witticisms), the show is a breezy monument to a prickly public figure. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

click to enlarge artsculture4-2-372cd6ed87e6d0e5.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb. 19. To wit:

THE HOLD STEADY, Open Door Policy. One of America's best bands, and the songs revealed so far are solid.

MOGWAI, As The Love Continues. If dreamy soundscapes are your thing, Mogwai has your jams.

TASH SULTANA, Terra Firma. The Aussie artist can play more than 20 instruments, and they took over festival stages after their first album came out. This sophomore effort shouldn't disappoint. (DAN NAILEN)

Trending

The real reason that people of color are hesitant with doctors — and the COVID-19 vaccine
From Lorde to Willie Nelson, we pick some of our most anticipated album releases of 2021
COVID-19 nearly killed a Washington farmworker. Now, the farm won't pay his worker's compensation
CHEAP EATS: From burritos to smoothie bowls, sandwiches to sushi, everything here is under $15
New MAC exhibit reflects on one of America's darkest chapters through the work of artist Takuichi Fujii
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

My first time... watching action monstrosity The Expendables

By Dan Nailen

The Expendables take their action with extra cheese.

These three newish board games are my top must-play recommendations

By Chey Scott

Dune: Imperium

Sexy werewolves and social media saviors: Spokane author Åsa Maria Bradley preps the release of her latest paranormal romance

By Dan Nailen

A few of &Aring;sa Maria Bradley's book covers.

Notable Expression: The inauguration was punctuated by music

By Dr. Jody Graves

Notable Expression: The inauguration was punctuated by music
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

My first time... watching action monstrosity The Expendables

By Dan Nailen

The Expendables take their action with extra cheese.

New MAC exhibit reflects on one of America's darkest chapters through the work of artist Takuichi Fujii

By Natalie Rieth

Takuichi Fujii's Self Portrait, 1935

These three newish board games are my top must-play recommendations

By Chey Scott

Dune: Imperium

VALENTINE'S DAY QUIZ: Which COVID-19 Vaccine are You In Your Relationship?

By Daniel Walters

If candy hearts seem dry and flavorless to you, you may need to get tested for COVID-19.
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Margaret Albaugh: Tomgirl

Margaret Albaugh: Tomgirl @ Terrain Gallery

Thursdays-Saturdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 18-24, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation