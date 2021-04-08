A poem for GU, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, new music and more!

artsculture4-1-da314006695f7a59.jpg

INSTANT REACTION
Bethany Montgomery of Power 2 The Poetry sent us a poem inspired by Gonzaga's loss Monday night.

We are GU
Through and through
We execute and make no excuse
Win or lose

Gonzaga pride until the day we die
We bleed red, blue and white
We are Bulldogs
We will always fight
Spokane unite

We'll be back in the Kennel
With our eyes still on the prize
We are coming with a vengeance
Our history will be rewritten
When the ref blows the whistle
And we take that first dribble
We will scream from the top of our lungs
Stands filled from the top to the bottom

We believe in you Mark Few
We will always remain true
Because...

WE ARE GU

artsculture4-3-e7170590197507f1.jpg

NOT BIG ENOUGH
Rapping master Notorious B.I.G. is deserving of a killer documentary, given his outsized importance to hip-hop history and his tragic assassination at just 24. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is not that definitive movie, but it does have some things worth seeing, particularly a ton of homemade videos shot by one of his childhood friends who joined Biggie for his rise to fame and violent end. This story is told mostly through close friends and family (lots of Puff Daddy and Biggie's mom), and the love comes through. But a lack of any hip-hop historians to put Biggie into cultural context makes this less than a warts-and-all picture of the man. (DAN NAILEN)

BUS BIZ
Spokane Arts is helping Spokane Transit Authority make the coming City Line look super fresh. They're looking for designers to come up with cohesive cool looks around 33 stations grouped into nine themes related to different parts of town: Browne's Addition, West End of Downtown, Symphony Station, City Center Downtown, East End of Downtown, University District, Logan Neighborhood, Chief Garry and Spokane Community College. One design or design team will be selected for each. It's a cool way for local artists to make a mark on the electrified line; the deadline is April 9, and more info and applications can be found at spokanearts.org/opportunities/sta-city-line-designer-rfq. (DAN NAILEN)

artsculture4-5-88b7aa53fe06b7ea.jpg

SNYDER CUT UNLEASHED
Having never seen the 2017 version of Justice League, directed by Joss Whedon, I didn’t know what to expect from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the new version of the superhero flick on HBO Max. Mostly I decided to watch the Snyder cut because it was all the rage online, so I settled in for four hours and made a night of it. I expected disappointment, but with each gratuitous slow-motion action scene, the Snyder cut grew on me. It’s a completely ridiculous movie, but it’s also a lot of fun. It’s at times epic, other times laughable, and sometimes both. Everything about it is completely over the top. And that’s exactly what made me like it. (WILSON CRISCIONE)

click to enlarge artsculture4-2-1377fc19703efb2f.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 9. To wit:

CHEAP TRICK, In Another World. The power-pop killers' 20th studio album. They haven't lost a step.

BROCKHAMPTON, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The group's latest was recorded in COVID isolation, and single "Buzzcut" is no worse for it.

PARKER MILLSAP, Be Here Instead. The brilliant country-rock youngster recorded his new set live with his band. (DAN NAILEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

