A poem for GU, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, new music and more!

INSTANT REACTION

Bethany Montgomery of Power 2 The Poetry sent us a poem inspired by Gonzaga's loss Monday night.

We are GU

Through and through

We execute and make no excuse

Win or lose

Gonzaga pride until the day we die

We bleed red, blue and white

We are Bulldogs

We will always fight

Spokane unite

We'll be back in the Kennel

With our eyes still on the prize

We are coming with a vengeance

Our history will be rewritten

When the ref blows the whistle

And we take that first dribble

We will scream from the top of our lungs

Stands filled from the top to the bottom

We believe in you Mark Few

We will always remain true

Because...

WE ARE GU

NOT BIG ENOUGH

Rapping master Notorious B.I.G. is deserving of a killer documentary, given his outsized importance to hip-hop history and his tragic assassination at just 24. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is not that definitive movie, but it does have some things worth seeing, particularly a ton of homemade videos shot by one of his childhood friends who joined Biggie for his rise to fame and violent end. This story is told mostly through close friends and family (lots of Puff Daddy and Biggie's mom), and the love comes through. But a lack of any hip-hop historians to put Biggie into cultural context makes this less than a warts-and-all picture of the man. (DAN NAILEN)

BUS BIZ

Spokane Arts is helping Spokane Transit Authority make the coming City Line look super fresh. They're looking for designers to come up with cohesive cool looks around 33 stations grouped into nine themes related to different parts of town: Browne's Addition, West End of Downtown, Symphony Station, City Center Downtown, East End of Downtown, University District, Logan Neighborhood, Chief Garry and Spokane Community College. One design or design team will be selected for each. It's a cool way for local artists to make a mark on the electrified line; the deadline is April 9, and more info and applications can be found at spokanearts.org/opportunities/sta-city-line-designer-rfq. (DAN NAILEN)

SNYDER CUT UNLEASHED

Having never seen the 2017 version of Justice League, directed by Joss Whedon, I didn’t know what to expect from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the new version of the superhero flick on HBO Max. Mostly I decided to watch the Snyder cut because it was all the rage online, so I settled in for four hours and made a night of it. I expected disappointment, but with each gratuitous slow-motion action scene, the Snyder cut grew on me. It’s a completely ridiculous movie, but it’s also a lot of fun. It’s at times epic, other times laughable, and sometimes both. Everything about it is completely over the top. And that’s exactly what made me like it. (WILSON CRISCIONE)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online April 9. To wit:

CHEAP TRICK, In Another World. The power-pop killers' 20th studio album. They haven't lost a step.

BROCKHAMPTON, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The group's latest was recorded in COVID isolation, and single "Buzzcut" is no worse for it.

PARKER MILLSAP, Be Here Instead. The brilliant country-rock youngster recorded his new set live with his band. (DAN NAILEN)