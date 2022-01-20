The Lost Daughter's complex mother-daughter relationship, Gather highlights Indigenous perspectives, and new music!

MAMMA MIA!

The Lost Daughter on Netflix has gotten much buzz thanks to some stellar performances from Dakota Johnson, the eminently watchable Jessie Buckley and the always brilliant Olivia Colman. Seriously, any movie that gives Colman two solid hours of screen time, I'm here for it. And while I knew Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directing debut delved into some heavy complexities of mother-daughter relationships, I had no idea viewing it would bring such a tense, thriller vibe. It's an uncomfortable, slow-grinding tale, injected with some brief bursts of levity, but never for long. And I might never look at a baby doll the same way again. (DAN NAILEN)

LET FOOD BE THY MEDICINE

Demand for buffalo continues to grow, yet Elsie DuBray and her father see buffalo as more than meat. Members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Nation, the DuBrays believe buffalo are key to rebuilding Indigenous food systems, reclaiming traditions and combating health woes. Theirs is one of several narratives in Gather, a documentary that takes viewers across the country and back in time, all from Indigenous perspectives. Find Gather, whose executive producers include the First Nations Development Institute and actor Jason Momoa, streaming on Netflix. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Jan 21:

JOHN MELLENCAMP, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack. As if a new Mellencamp album wasn't enough to get heartland rockin' dads excited, the singer's latest features three collaborative songs with Bruce Springsteen.

AOIFE O'DONOVAN, Age of Apathy. We may be living in an age of apathy, but it's hard to not feel warmth in your heart listening to O'Donovan (of the folk supergroups I'm With Her and the Goat Rodeo Sessions) dreamily croon her finely crafted lyrics.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND, Bloor Street. The upside is if you don't like the actor's vaguely Springsteen-ian tunes, you needn't spend 24 hours trying to escape that predicament. (SETH SOMMERFELD)