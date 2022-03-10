Steven Soderbergh's Seattle flick, another Sopranos book, and new music!

click to enlarge culture4-1-5693b40dfd350a0b.jpg

TECH BUBBLE
As someone who spent a good chunk of 2020 alone in a Seattle apartment during the onset of COVID, I could relate to Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), the central character in director Steven Soderbergh's new tech thriller, KIMI (streaming on HBO Max). (Though unlike Angela, I lacked a sprawling fantasy apartment.) When she overhears a crime while doing her job listening to and logging recording errors for a Siri/Alexa-esque tech assistant, the extreme hypochondriac gets caught up in a dangerous web of tech-financed terror. While Kimi doesn't reinvent the wheel, it checks the thriller entertainment boxes and is one of the better Seattle films in a while. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

BETTER OFF DEAD

click to enlarge culture4-2-86f9fa2ada9f16d1.jpg
As a big Sopranos fan, I was pretty excited to get the new book by two of the HBO classic's stars. I didn't realize, though, that WOKE UP THIS MORNING: THE DEFINITIVE ORAL HISTORY OF THE SOPRANOS is essentially just printed transcripts of Michael Imperioli (Christopher Maltasonti on the show) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala) from their Talking Sopranos podcast. Upside: lots of juicy memories from the cast and crew, and much love for James Gandolfini (R.I.P.). Downside: lots of dialogue between the "authors" that might be charming on a podcast, but just seems odd in a book. Sopranos obsessives are better served by 2019 book The Sopranos Sessions. (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

click to enlarge culture4-3-d93ca91f996026df.jpg
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online March 11:

TANYA TAGAQ, Tongues. The world's most famous Inuk throat singer returns with another collection of socially charged and boundary-pushing, drone-heavy experimental music.

ALEX CAMERON, Oxy Music. It's hard to describe exactly, but Alex Cameron has huge David Lynch energy. The Australian alt-pop rocker's latest LP comes from the perspective of a disillusioned man who turns to opioids.

GHOST, Impera. The theatrical Swedish doom-metal band dusts off its skull face paint and sinister pope hats to deliver another dose of bone-shaking arena rock. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Entering the wide world of anime fandom was intimidating, until I took the leap

By Chey Scott

Dare to dive into Demon Slayer.

League of Legends (no, not the video game), Florence + the Machine's latest, and new music!

League of Legends (no, not the video game), Florence + the Machine's latest, and new music!

The nine worst new TV series of 2022

By Bill Frost

Bel-Air: Turns out taking the jokes out of the Fresh Prince was a bad idea.

Jay Mohr on addiction, stand-up and why he named his newest special after a deadly Rolling Stones concert

By Dan Nailen

Jay Mohr is hitting the stage in a new state of mind.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Petunia & Loomis opens downtown, offering antiques and bizarre, macabre items

By Chey Scott

Owner Samantha Fetters and general manager Jesse McCauley are leaning into the wonderfully weird at new store Petunia & Loomis.

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite asks enduring questions about happiness and commitment

By E.J. Iannelli

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite asks enduring questions about happiness and commitment

Entering the wide world of anime fandom was intimidating, until I took the leap

By Chey Scott

Dare to dive into Demon Slayer.

Broadway favorite Wicked returns to Spokane, with a longtime fan in her dream role of Elphaba

By Madison Pearson

Talia Suskauer embraces her inner witch in Wicked.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Robert Grimes: Final Works From His Studio

Robert Grimes: Final Works From His Studio @ The Art Spirit Gallery

Thursdays-Sundays. Continues through March 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 10-16, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation