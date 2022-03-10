Steven Soderbergh's Seattle flick, another Sopranos book, and new music!

TECH BUBBLE
As someone who spent a good chunk of 2020 alone in a Seattle apartment during the onset of COVID, I could relate to Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), the central character in director Steven Soderbergh's new tech thriller, KIMI (streaming on HBO Max). (Though unlike Angela, I lacked a sprawling fantasy apartment.) When she overhears a crime while doing her job listening to and logging recording errors for a Siri/Alexa-esque tech assistant, the extreme hypochondriac gets caught up in a dangerous web of tech-financed terror. While Kimi doesn't reinvent the wheel, it checks the thriller entertainment boxes and is one of the better Seattle films in a while. (SETH SOMMERFELD)
BETTER OFF DEAD
THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
TANYA TAGAQ, Tongues. The world's most famous Inuk throat singer returns with another collection of socially charged and boundary-pushing, drone-heavy experimental music.
ALEX CAMERON, Oxy Music. It's hard to describe exactly, but Alex Cameron has huge David Lynch energy. The Australian alt-pop rocker's latest LP comes from the perspective of a disillusioned man who turns to opioids.
GHOST, Impera. The theatrical Swedish doom-metal band dusts off its skull face paint and sinister pope hats to deliver another dose of bone-shaking arena rock. (SETH SOMMERFELD)