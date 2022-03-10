Steven Soderbergh's Seattle flick, another Sopranos book, and new music!

TECH BUBBLE

As someone who spent a good chunk of 2020 alone in a Seattle apartment during the onset of COVID, I could relate to Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), the central character in director Steven Soderbergh's new tech thriller, KIMI (streaming on HBO Max). (Though unlike Angela, I lacked a sprawling fantasy apartment.) When she overhears a crime while doing her job listening to and logging recording errors for a Siri/Alexa-esque tech assistant, the extreme hypochondriac gets caught up in a dangerous web of tech-financed terror. While Kimi doesn't reinvent the wheel, it checks the thriller entertainment boxes and is one of the better Seattle films in a while. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

BETTER OFF DEAD



As a big

fan, I was pretty excited to get the new book by two of the HBO classic's stars. I didn't realize, though, that

is essentially just printed transcripts of Michael Imperioli (Christopher Maltasonti on the show) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala) from their

podcast. Upside: lots of juicy memories from the cast and crew, and much love for James Gandolfini (R.I.P.). Downside: lots of dialogue between the "authors" that might be charming on a podcast, but just seems odd in a book.

obsessives are better served by 2019 book

. (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST



Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online March 11:

TANYA TAGAQ, Tongues. The world's most famous Inuk throat singer returns with another collection of socially charged and boundary-pushing, drone-heavy experimental music.

ALEX CAMERON, Oxy Music. It's hard to describe exactly, but Alex Cameron has huge David Lynch energy. The Australian alt-pop rocker's latest LP comes from the perspective of a disillusioned man who turns to opioids.

GHOST, Impera. The theatrical Swedish doom-metal band dusts off its skull face paint and sinister pope hats to deliver another dose of bone-shaking arena rock. (SETH SOMMERFELD)