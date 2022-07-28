Marcel the Shell with Shoes On steals hearts, Molly Shannon stars in a hilarious sitcom, and new music!

HERO IN A FULL SHELL

When the stop-motion cuteness of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On first went viral in 2010, the cute precociousness of the 1-inch-tall shell with a googly eye and some cool kicks voiced by co-creator Jenny Slate was undeniable. That said, it felt like a concept best taken in short YouTube bursts. But the diminutive star proves more than big screen-worthy in the new feature MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON. When a documentary filmmaker begins chronicling the miniature magic of Marcel and his beloved nana, Connie, the quirks of their miniature day-to-day life gives way to a pure, uncynical journey as Marcel learns about life and searches for his missing extended family. Imaginative, consistently funny, and deeply touching, you simply won't find a better family movie this summer. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

MOLLY'S GAME

New Showtime series I Love That For You is Vanessa Bayer's baby; the former SNLer co-created and stars in the sitcom revolving around an aspiring home-shopping network host who claims her childhood cancer has returned in order to hold on to her job. Critical reaction is mixed thanks to the show's "tone" (a comedy with cancer at its center, so, yeah), but it's a great showcase for Bayer's talents, blending her girl next door vibes with genuinely odd and dark notes I find hilarious. The cast is overwhelmingly strong, especially Jenifer Lewis as the iron-fisted network boss and MVP MOLLY SHANNON, who follows up her great work on the underappreciated The Other Two with another great sitcom stint as Bayer's on-air hero Jackie Stilton, the network's biggest star and an off-air trainwreck going through an ugly divorce. (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online July 29:

BEYONCÉ, RENAISSANCE. Queen B provides again with an album she says offers a (much-needed) sexy safe space to "scream, release, feel freedom."

MAGGIE ROGERS, SURRENDER. Rogers' second album takes a less traditional pop songwriting approach with more mildly rebellious rock edge and twitchy sonic flairs.

KING PRINCESS, HOLD ON BABY. The nonbinary pop singer-songwriter tries to dwell a bit less on heartbreak on their sophomore LP. (SETH SOMMERFELD)