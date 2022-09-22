Art for everyone, Kate Lebo wins a Washington State Book Award, plus new music!

ART FOR ALL

Few things in life are actually free, but there is a new art gallery in Coeur d'Alene with an ever-rotating display of art ... all free! Patterned after the "little free library," the Little Free Art Gallery is a small, glass-windowed cabinet mounted on a pedestal that remains unlocked, allowing anyone to put in or take out an artwork. And people have. Since it was created and installed this summer by Coeur d'Alene Arts and Culture Alliance's Abby Light, the gallery has seen quite a few visitors. What's on display now? Find out on Facebook at CDA.ArtsAlliance or pop over to the gallery at Sixth Street and Garden Avenue anytime because this art exhibition, funded by Idaho Community Foundation's Project Neighborly grant, is always open and open to all. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

KUDOS, KATE

Serendipitously timed with the story she wrote for last week's cover on the regional Indigenous tradition of spring's camas root dig, Spokane writer Kate Lebo won some prestigious recognition for her latest book, The Book of Difficult Fruit. The collection of stories, essays and recipes centered on inedible, ugly and/or invasive fruit — such as the stinky durian, bitter quince and superfruit aronia — was selected as the winner of the Washington State Book Awards' prize in creative nonfiction. Notably, The Book of Difficult Fruit is also this year's title for Spokane Is Reading, the free communitywide literacy event on Oct. 26, organized by Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District and Aunties's Bookstore. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Sept. 23:

MAYA HAWKE, MOSS. The Stranger Things star (and daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) proves herself to be a true multi-hyphenate with a feathery voice on her second indie folk singer-songwriter album.

WILLOW, <COPINGMECHANISM>. Speaking of famous offspring, Willow Smith (daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett) continues her transformation into a pop punker on her fifth LP.

DR. JOHN, THINGS HAPPEN THAT WAY. The New Orleans blues legend gets a final, posthumous album featuring collaborations with the likes of Willie Nelson and Aaron Neville, plus some Hank Williams covers. (SETH SOMMERFELD)