Don't Worry Darling, End The Violence's media campaign; plus, new music!

WHITE MIRROR

For all the off-camera drama and internet hubbub surrounding DON'T WORRY DARLING, the film itself is... fine. It's completely disposable and just fine. In the psychological thriller about a housewife trying to figure out what exactly is off about her seemingly idealistic '50s housewife life, Florence Pugh is her usual tremendous self. The production design is great, and Olivia Wilde's directing is passable (she actually gets a better acting performance out of Harry Styles than she does out of herself). But the good parts get massively weighed down by a script that's just unsubstantial. It feels like an undercooked reject of a Black Mirror idea. If only they spent as much time on rewrites as they did on bickering between takes. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

DOMESTIC SOLUTIONS

Sometimes we chase the news and sometimes it arrives at our doorstep. With photographer Don Hamilton at the helm (left), a film crew set up outside Inlander offices in Kendall Yards recently to record one of several spots for the upcoming END THE VIOLENCE media campaign in collaboration with AmpliFi Advertising. Local PSAs for the effort will include billboards, radio, television and other formats to appear throughout the region during October, which is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Additional filming locations include in West Central, South Perry and the Garland District, but as we all know, domestic violence knows no boundaries. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Oct. 7:

ALVVAYS, BLUE REV. The dreamiest indie band around returns with more endorphin-sparking doses of Molly Rankin's ever-ethereal vocals over lush guitar rock.

NNAMDÏ, PLEASE HAVE A SEAT. The colorful multi-instrumentalist blurs the lines between R&B, rap and indie pop on his latest LP.

OPEN MIKE EAGLE, COMPONENT SYSTEM WITH THE AUTO REVERSE. The progressive polymath MC's latest collection harks back to the underground hip-hop mixtapes he used to make out of tunes played on Chicago college radio. (SETH SOMMERFELD)