Blink-182's comeback, public art in Coeur d'Alene; plus, new music!

BACK TOGETHER FOR THE KIDS

Well I guess this is growing up? BLINK-182 is back together again. Singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge left the pop punk titan in 2015 (in part to focus on his UFO research), but it was announced last week that the trio is once again back at full strength, planning an extensive tour for 2023-24 and releasing a new single, "Edging." The fresh single isn't on the level of peak Blink hits like "Dammit" or "All the Small Things," but it's also good enough to keep nostalgic fans — now in their not-very-pop-punky 30s and 40s — excited for the reunion. It might be too late to fall in love with the girl at the rock show, but falling in love with the divorcee at the Blink-182 show is still in play. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

A PLACE FOR PEACE

Hate groups have grabbed headlines in downtown Coeur d'Alene for decades, from the 1999 Aryan Nations' parade to the recent arrest of Patriot Front members before a Pride 2022 celebration. That makes a new sculpture installed in the "four corners" area near the Human Rights Education Institute so apropos. With its spiraling ribbons of metal, "THE MONUMENT TO PEACE AND UNITY" by Ai Qiu Hopen resembles a DNA model. Cutout birds appear to lift off from their metal backgrounds, while cutout words reiterate the familiar aspirations of our democracy, including that all persons "are created equal." (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Oct. 21:

TAYLOR SWIFT, MIDNIGHTS. Maybe this is the album the scrappy singer-songwriter finally breaks through and gets some media attention...

TEGAN AND SARA, CRYBABY. The greatest music twins on the planet (sorry, Good Charlotte) have gone from folky punks to indie powerhouses to dance pop mavens and have rarely missed a beat along the way.

FRANKIE COSMOS, INNER WORLD PEACE. The premier purveyor of modern indie twee returns with another sweet collection of delicate, emotive tunes. (SETH SOMMERFELD) ♦

