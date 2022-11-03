Spokane startup on Shark Tank, Black Adams flops; plus new music!

WILL THE SHARKS BITE?

Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)

A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE

The DC Extended Universe desperately needs a cohesive identity. Maybe that will arrive soon as writer/director James Gunn was just named a co-head of DC Comics' film and TV unit, but to date there have been two distinct camps: awful, overserious grim dramas (Justice League, Batman v Superman) and delightful lively comedic romps (Birds of Prey, Gunn's Peacemaker). The former mode simply doesn't work, as the new BLACK ADAM once again illustrates. Even a charming turn by Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate can't save this antihero tale of the superpowered and essentially invincible Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) from dragging. While some of the themes of foreign invaders being selective about helping are interesting, it's hard to get caught up in such a self-serious movie when the filmmakers don't give you any reason to be invested in the titular character until a very late reveal moments before the climax. Lighten up, DCEU. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Nov. 4:

PHOENIX, ALPHA ZULU. The French pop rock kings cranked their Frenchness up to 11 by recording this new album at the Louvre's Musée des Arts Décoratifs while it was closed during the COVID lockdown.

BOLDY JAMES, MR. TEN08. The prolific Detroit rapper's third album of 2022 sees him teaming up with producer Futurewave and dropping lyrics with a casual gritty swagger that never feels desperate for attention.

FIRST AID KIT, PALOMINO. The Swedish sister indie-folk duo taps into some Fleetwood Mac-esque '70s pop rock territory on its fifth studio LP. (SETH SOMMERFELD)