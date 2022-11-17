David Tennant is the Doctor once more, Coeur d'Alene Resort holiday festivities; plus, new music!

DOCTOR...WHO?!

The British, time-traveling television show DOCTOR WHO was the nerdy show to watch in 2013. Anyone with a Tumblr could easily recount the days when the show was all the hype. After Matt Smith's stint as the two-hearted Time Lord came to an end in 2013, the hype dissipated and not many fans kept up with the show's newly cast Doctor. The sleeping fandom was awakened last month when Jodie Whittaker's portrayal of the Doctor unexpectedly regenerated (a process of "molecular readjustment," by which Time Lords renew themselves, causing complete physical change) into David Tennant, who previously played the 10th doctor from 2005-10. Tennant, a fan-favorite Doctor, will be portraying the Doctor once again, something that's never happened before in the 50-plus year history of the show. He'll partake in three special episodes before, presumably, regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's fifteenth Doctor. (MADISON PEARSON)

HO-HO-HOLIDAYS ARE HERE

Evidence of the impending holiday season is mounting with décor designed to get you in the mood showing up in various area businesses. Like busy elves, the folks at the COEUR D'ALENE RESORT have been working since October to get the halls decked inside and out. Under the expert eye of designer Jennifer Grace, resort staff have been sorting, staging and installing more than 10,000 pounds of new holiday décor (some of which we got a sneak peek at recently). Next time you're at the resort, look for animated trees at the front entrance, a bejeweled Santa chair by the employee lounge, 9-foot-tall nutcrackers at Beverly's, swanky new igloos outside Whispers and more. And as it has done since 1986, the resort flips the switch to illuminate the hotel's exterior the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, Nov. 25. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Nov. 18:

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, ATUM. Fight off your autumnal melancholy (and your infinite sadness), as Billy Corgan and Co. release the first act of the band's new 33-song rock opera with subsequent entries arriving in January and April.

WEYES BLOOD, AND IN THE DARKNESS, HEARTS AGLOW. The soft rock singer-songwriter seeks understanding in a world of isolated tech chaos on her latest album.

NICKELBACK, GET ROLLIN'. This is how I remind you of what Nickelback really is (a dumb but very popular rock band from Canada, which is releasing its 10th studio LP). (SETH SOMMERFELD)