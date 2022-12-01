Esperé Mucho Tiempo Pa Ver at WSU, locally made jewelry and new Pokémon games!

REFERENCE MATERIAL

Art about art is a niche genre, yet fascinating for anyone interested in scholarly context, like how bibliophiles nerd out on couched references in their favorite literature or music fans get excited over a borrowed riff. Juventino Aranda's exhibit, "ESPERÉ MUCHO TIEMPO PA VER," at Washington State University's Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (on display through March 11) offers two such pieces to pique the curiosity of art history fans. "Don't Let My Glad Expression Give You the Wrong Impression (After Jasper Johns)" features Aranda's version of the ubiquitous American flag that modernist Jasper Johns exploited in the '50s, while Aranda's monumental yet ominous "Reflections of Tomorrow's Past (Fog of War)" pays homage to Claude Monet's "Water Lilies" from the 1920s. This is a powerful exhibition exploring the search for identity, something we can all relate to. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

While recently browsing the massive selection of locally handmade goods at From Here in River Park Square, I noticed some really funky looking earrings hanging on a display. Consider my interest piqued when, upon closer inspection, I find out that they're made out of poured concrete! AK HARDWARE, the brand of these rock-solid statement pieces, is a collaboration between local makers Kimber Follevaag and Alycia Staggs. All of their pieces are crafted out of items found in a typical hardware store. Some earrings are made of washers, and some are small gold hoops with blocks of concrete attached to them. The nontraditional earrings are fun conversation pieces and the perfect accessory to spice up an outfit. (MADISON PEARSON)

Listen, I'm a hardcore Pokémon fan. I've spent the better part of 17 years playing every iteration of the games ever to exist (Yes, the cards, Pokémon GO, all of it.) For these reasons, I feel like I'm justified in saying that the new POKÉMON SCARLET and VIOLET games aren't the best, but they're certainly not the worst, as the internet is making them out to be. Sure, the graphics are nearly identical to those of Legends of Arceus, Sword and Shield, and the Nintendo Switch versions of Diamond and Pearl. Yeah, the storyline isn't the most interesting, but the open world concept and side quests add some new flavor. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" right? Or maybe I'm just jaded. Whatever, I'm having fun! Hmph. (MADISON PEARSON)