Churchill's gets a makeover, a sci-fi read; plus, new music!

Since it opened in August 2007, CHURCHILL'S STEAKHOUSE in downtown Spokane has continued to evolve, sometimes out of necessity, like when its Post Street spot was damaged in a 2008 fire. In fall 2022, the steakhouse again closed for renovations, but only briefly to update its main dining area and basement lounge. Renovations upstairs include replacing window treatments, reupholstering booth seating in a plush gray fabric, and swapping existing flooring and wall finishes with wood. The downstairs lounge got new flooring, paint and other upgrades, making for an even better spot to meet for a glass of wine or craft cocktail. In addition to celebrating 15 years in business this year, one of Churchill's steak gift boxes was recently featured on the Rachael Ray Show. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

CHANGING THE CODE

Set in a not-too-far-fetched future, where gene editing has advanced enough that an entire government agency works to block people from messing with the laws of nature, sci-fi author Blake Crouch's book UPGRADE follows main character Logan Ramsay. Working for the government to pay for the sins of his mother's well-intentioned but devastating intervention in the food chain, Ramsay gets an uncomfortably personal look at what happens when you mess with DNA. With action, betrayal and lots of genetic science references for the nerdiest readers to geek out over, it's hard to put this story down as you race with Ramsay to save humanity without destroying it. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 13.

MARGO PRICE, STRAYS

On her fourth LP, the Americana singer-songwriter continues to be more rough-edged fringe scrapper than country diva.

VELVET NEGRONI, BULLI

Armed with lots of minimalist off-kilter beats, the genre-blending Minneapolis pop artist carves his own unique path.

JUNI HABEL, CARVINGS

The Norwegian folk singer-songwriter delivers a mildly haunting aural koselig. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

