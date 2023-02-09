Incredible Japanese wrestling, Sandpoint women writers; plus, new music!

MADE IN JAPAN

With rumors flying that World Wrestling Entertainment might be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (//vomit emoji), fans of grappling might be seeking some less morally objectionable alternatives. While All Elite Wrestling is a wonderfully viable American TV option (they ran their first show in Seattle earlier this year), if you're looking for the absolute best matches in the world, you should turn to NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING (which can be streamed via NJPWWorld.com for $8). The promotion's Wrestle Kingdom (their equivalent of WrestleMania) occurred at the start of January and featured a must-watch match between arguably the two best wrestlers on the planet — Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay. With its spectacular high-flying brutality, it may already be a near lock for the best match of 2023. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge Incredible Japanese wrestling, Sandpoint women writers; plus, new music! (2)

SIX IN THE CITY

In a culture that increasingly reveres youth — looking young, being trendy — it's no wonder men and women "of a certain age" feel marginalized. But maturity matters when it comes to one's craft, especially writing, which can and does get better with age as a new book by six Sandpoint-area women illustrates. Titled SANDPOINTED and at least 10 years in the making, it's available at Auntie's Bookstore. The 162-page book features Desiree Aguirre, Jackie Henrion, Sandra Lamson, Robens Napolitan, Sandra Rasor and Rhoda Sanford. The latter's closing poem includes these lines: Give it some time, let it steep, allow the flavor to develop, the color to deepen, the aroma to blossom. Never gulp it down, sip slowly, savor the taste, feel the richness. Relax into the pungent whisper of fulfillment. Now, love to your heart's desire. May it last your lifetime. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 10.

click to enlarge Incredible Japanese wrestling, Sandpoint women writers; plus, new music! (3)

PARAMORE, THIS IS WHY. While they've certainly leaned more into the pop side of their pop punk origins, acidic lyrics on new songs like "This is Why" prove Paramore is very much still in the business of misery.

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT, THE LAND, THE WATER, THE SKY. On her latest LP, indie rock singer-songwriter Katherine Paul reflects on her ancestors and joy and challenges wrought by moving back to her tribal Swinomish homeland in Washington.

REBECCA BLACK, LET HER BURN. Gonna go out on a limb and say there's a reason the pop singer is releasing this on Thursday, Feb. 11 and not the industry norm of Friday (Friday, gotta get down on Friday)... (SETH SOMMERFELD)

