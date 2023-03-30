Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

SUMMER INDIE SOUNDS

Who knew this week would be indie rock Christmas for Inland Northwest music fans? A few absolute must-see concerts arrived in our proverbial stockings. Of most locationally immediate importance, the Spokane Pavilion revealed an absolutely stacked Sept. 6 show: MODEST MOUSE, PIXIES, and CAT POWER. Literally a fest-worthy slate. If that wasn't enough, supergroup BOYGENIUS (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus) announced a show at the Gorge on July 29, with killer support from Carley Rae Jepson and Illuminati Hotties (and one on Aug. 1 at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater outside of Missoula if you prefer driving east). I, for one, appreciate these majestic presents Sonic Summer Santa has bestowed. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music! (2)

THE LAST LASSO

It's not often that a TV series invokes the full range of human emotions, and even rarer that it presents a cast of characters so personable that they become friends through the screen. However, for two seasons, TED LASSO has been doing just that, and now it's back for a third and final time. The Apple TV series follows titular, thickly mustachioed character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he faces myriad challenges while coaching a British pro soccer team as a fish-out-of-water, former American football coach from the Midwest. Through a mixture of humor and sincerity, the first episode of the new season (airing Wednesdays), sets the stage for new tensions and challenges, while delivering all the charm for which the show is beloved. (ELLIE ROTHSTROM)

click to enlarge Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 31.

BOYGENIUS, THE RECORD. The only supergroup that matters (see above) returns with a full-length LP boasting more gorgeously heartbreaking folk-rock harmonies.

THE HOLD STEADY, THE PRICE OF PROGRESS. The most literate bar band on the planet is back with more rich, hardscrabble and heartbreaking narratives set over energetic distortion.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, CONTINUE AS A GUEST. OK, maybe other supergroups matter too. The Canadian indie rock all-stars reemerge with more uplifting melodies to bring light to the darker days. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle?

By Nate Sanford

Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle?

These hot sauces will elevate and spice up your next meal

By Summer Sandstrom

These hot sauces will elevate and spice up your next meal

New fair mascot, kickstarting sound design; plus, new music!

New fair mascot, kickstarting sound design; plus, new music!

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit

By Carrie Scozzaro

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Enter the extraordinary world of book arts and meet local artists behind the movement

By Madison Pearson

Enter the extraordinary world of book arts and meet local artists behind the movement

Spokane Print Fest returns for its fifth run, introducing an array of printmaking processes and artists to the community

By Chey Scott

Spokane Print Fest returns for its fifth run, introducing an array of printmaking processes and artists to the community

Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle?

By Nate Sanford

Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle?

Spokane Public Library's seven branches house books, yes, but also a plethora of accessible public art

By Madison Pearson

Spokane Public Library's seven branches house books, yes, but also a plethora of accessible public art
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Coeur d'Alene Blues Festival 2023

Coeur d'Alene Blues Festival 2023 @ The Coeur d'Alene Resort

March 31-April 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 30- 5, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation