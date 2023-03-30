Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

SUMMER INDIE SOUNDS

Who knew this week would be indie rock Christmas for Inland Northwest music fans? A few absolute must-see concerts arrived in our proverbial stockings. Of most locationally immediate importance, the Spokane Pavilion revealed an absolutely stacked Sept. 6 show: MODEST MOUSE, PIXIES, and CAT POWER. Literally a fest-worthy slate. If that wasn't enough, supergroup BOYGENIUS (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus) announced a show at the Gorge on July 29, with killer support from Carley Rae Jepson and Illuminati Hotties (and one on Aug. 1 at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater outside of Missoula if you prefer driving east). I, for one, appreciate these majestic presents Sonic Summer Santa has bestowed. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THE LAST LASSO

It's not often that a TV series invokes the full range of human emotions, and even rarer that it presents a cast of characters so personable that they become friends through the screen. However, for two seasons, TED LASSO has been doing just that, and now it's back for a third and final time. The Apple TV series follows titular, thickly mustachioed character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he faces myriad challenges while coaching a British pro soccer team as a fish-out-of-water, former American football coach from the Midwest. Through a mixture of humor and sincerity, the first episode of the new season (airing Wednesdays), sets the stage for new tensions and challenges, while delivering all the charm for which the show is beloved. (ELLIE ROTHSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 31.

BOYGENIUS, THE RECORD. The only supergroup that matters (see above) returns with a full-length LP boasting more gorgeously heartbreaking folk-rock harmonies.

THE HOLD STEADY, THE PRICE OF PROGRESS. The most literate bar band on the planet is back with more rich, hardscrabble and heartbreaking narratives set over energetic distortion.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, CONTINUE AS A GUEST. OK, maybe other supergroups matter too. The Canadian indie rock all-stars reemerge with more uplifting melodies to bring light to the darker days. (SETH SOMMERFELD)