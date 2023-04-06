Tag team wrestling, magical quests; plus, new music!

WRESTLE-ZAYN-IA

The most popular person in all of professional wrestling right now is an unkempt, bearded, redheaded Muslim of Syrian descent from Montreal who weighs just a few shades over 200 pounds. That rules. While last weekend's WRESTLEMANIA 39 may have been headlined by Sunday's heavyweight bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the real main event came Saturday in a tag team title match pitting the Usos against Kevin Owens and the Canadian in question, Sami Zayn. After making the highlight of 2022's Mania a comedy match versus Johnny Knoxville from Jackass, Zayn delivered the most emotionally charged match this year — wrapping up a year of brilliant storytelling between Zayn and the faction The Bloodline (Reigns, Usos, and Co.) and decades of real-life best friendship with Owens. Their tag match — which can be rewatched on Peacock — is the idealized synthesis of in-ring action and storytelling — something even casual viewers could enjoy. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

YOUNG ADULTS AND OLD

Young adult fantasy writers have been taking over bookshelves, Kindles, the minds and hearts of 16-year olds (and 16-year-old-at-heart grown-ups), and now streaming services across the board. One such series is Netflix's SHADOW AND BONE, based on the popular YA series by Leigh Bardugo. The first season aired just over a year ago, but it's now back with protagonist Alina Starkov, whose destiny is to tear down The Fold, an ancient evil that's divided the world in two. Season two's now-available, eight-episode run features the same cast of spunky characters fans know and love, along with the introduction of new allies, enemies and budding relationships to keep viewers of all ages invested. (ELLIE ROTHSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on April 7.

MUDHONEY, PLASTIC ETERNITY. The workingman's grunge-era Seattle rockers still can bring the fuzzy, distorted, fury (and they're coming to Lucky You on Oct. 13!).

BLONDSHELL, BLONDSHELL. After braving the Treefort Fest freeze, casually cool LA singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum offers up a collection of songs that merge alt-rock and pop to warm up your spring.

THOMAS BANGALTER, MYTHOLOGIES. The Daft Punk member takes off his helmet to compose this rich, emotionally stirring orchestral album performed by Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, his first album since the legendary French house music duo broke up. (SETH SOMMERFELD)