The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo Nadine Woodward is seen near House of Charity and the Browne Street viaduct during a 2021 press conference about conducting homeless sweeps. Some of the city's loaded poll questions released on Twitter this week focus on how to address homelessness.

T

Listening to the mayor’s telephone town hall and while the listener questions are interesting, these survey questions sound like one big push poll. Interested to see where these answers/data are used. — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) November 2, 2022

Has the lack of individual accountability in state drug laws contributed to property and violent crime in Spokane and our state? — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 2, 2022

Has the loss of law enforcement support and tools to safely pursue, detain, and apprehend negatively impacted public safety? — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 2, 2022

Offering an opportunity in an indoor navigation center to seek housing and access services before winter is a reasonable and compassionate expectation for those staying at Camp Hope and the neighborhood? — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 2, 2022

Do you support current and expanded measures, like the sit-and-lie and illegal camping ordinances, to keep public spaces safe and usable for everyone? — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 2, 2022

Federal pandemic relief funds should be used to continue critical City services before spending money on discretionary items. — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 2, 2022