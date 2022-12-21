The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm

By and

click to enlarge The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
Nate Sanford photo
The Trent shelter is shown before wooden beds were swapped out for metal beds Wednesday, Dec. 21. City staff said the swapping in of new equipment may have affected the shelter's capacity as people tried to get in from the cold temperatures. The high Wednesday only hit 12 degrees, with overnight lows expected to dip to -10.

Despite repeated messages from the city of Spokane that the Trent Resource and Assistance Center would be able to take in anyone who needs shelter during sub-zero temperatures this week, some who tried to secure space at the shelter Wednesday were told they wouldn't be able to stay.

In multiple afternoon phone calls on Dec. 21, a worker at the Trent shelter said they were already at capacity and could only allow people to come in for a while to warm up. But then they'd have to leave. They said they hadn't been told how much time people should be given to warm up.

But the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington, insisted the shelter should be able to take in anyone who needs to stay warm.


"They will have space tonight for people who come in," Coddington says.

Temperatures hovered in the single digits just after the 4 pm sunset, with the low for tonight expected to drop to - 10 degrees and windchills that could make it feel as low as -22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. If temperatures drop to -25 degrees with the windchill, frostbite can occur in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

Coddington says volunteers were busy swapping out wooden beds for new metal beds at the shelter Wednesday, which may have temporarily led to confusion among staff regarding capacity.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs says he spent three hours at the shelter today because he was hearing "disturbing reports" about people being turned away this morning. He says staff told him the chaos was the result of the beds being moved in.


Beggs says most of the beds had been moved in by the time he left this afternoon, and that he was under the impression that people were being admitted.

"There's way more space now and things are just calmer," he says.

But when the Inlander called the Trent shelter immediately after talking to Beggs, the person who answered the phone said they were at capacity. People can still come in to warm up, "but no longer than that."

Coddington says that's not accurate, and the result of a miscommunication.

"There's really no max capacity," Coddington says, adding that the shelter will have sleeping space for about 350 people tonight, but will still be able to accommodate anyone who wants to get out of the cold.


Coddington says about two thirds of the beds were swapped out with metal ones today, and that they expect to finish the rest tomorrow.

Other warming centers that have operated in the past were not expected to be open.  (We'll update this post if other options become available.)

Update: Beggs says that Salvation Army Major Ken Perine told him they located the Trent staff person who was telling people they were already full for the night to make sure they know to tell people there is still more room available. 

Trending



Compassionate Addiction Treatment has also announced they will stay open 24/7 through Friday at 6 pm to offer warming services. Read more on their availability below:

Tags

Speaking of...

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

By Chey Scott

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

By Daniel Walters

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope

By Nate Sanford

City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope

The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded

By Daniel Walters

The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded
More »

Latest in Local News

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

By Daniel Walters

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

Longtime Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls himself a "true cowboy." As he rides into the sunset after 16 years in the position, he's bruised, haunted and still ready to fight — even if it's just one man against all.

By Daniel Walters and Nate Sanford

Longtime Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls himself a "true cowboy." As he rides into the sunset after 16 years in the position, he's bruised, haunted and still ready to fight — even if it's just one man against all.

The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker

By Daniel Walters

The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker

Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. and Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Authors

Nate.Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering a variety of news topics. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at 509.325.0634 ext. 282 or nates@inlander.com
Read More about Nate Sanford

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
Read More about Samantha Wohlfeil

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 15-21, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation