The Farm Chicks Show celebrates 20 years this weekend; here's our guide to even more local vintage shopping before or after

By

click to enlarge This year's event poster. - THE FARM CHICKS
The Farm Chicks
This year's event poster.
There's a certain giddiness that takes over me, like a little kid on Christmas Eve, in the days leading up to The Farm Chicks Show.

This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.

Founded in 2002 by local vintage-and-antique enthusiast Serena Thompson, the event has become synonymous with vintage and rustic home-decor trends of the past few decades.


To get an idea of the stuff you'll find at Farm Chicks, head to any vintage reseller's Instagram, or picture in your mind a colorful, handmade quilt spread on a four poster bed, old paint-by-number artwork on the wall, a formica and chrome dinette table with matching vinyl chairs. Midcentury Pyrex, indigo mud-cloth pillowcases, embroidered tea towels, salvaged commercial signage and more: that's the kind of stuff people like me go to Farm Chicks to find.
The Farm Chicks show now fills all available exhibit hall space — 90,000 square feet — at the Spokane fairgrounds.

Fun in the Find: How the Farm Chicks Show became one of the biggest antique and vintage shows around, and helped transform Spokane into a vintage shopping hotspot

The 2022 event happens this Saturday and Sunday — from 9 am to 6 pm June 4 and from 9 am to 4 pm June 5 — at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, (404 N. Havana St.) with vendors from around the region and beyond spread throughout its cavernous bays. While there's rain and cool weather in the weekend forecast, that won't slow things down for this all-indoor event.

Admission is $10 cash at the gate, which gets you a wristband that's good for both days. As seasoned Farm Chicks veterans know, vendors restock overnight Saturday, so there's more to come out for even on day two. Eager shoppers line up early both days to get first dibs on the goodies, so if lines and crowds aren't your thing, don't go right at 9 am.
The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair

Sat., June 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Spokane - East

While there's plenty to see and shop for at Farm Chicks, the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene area is seriously bursting with vintage and antique shops, which are also bringing out their best inventory this weekend. So if you're coming from out of town, or are a local who just loves the fun of the find, here is my curated list of where to go before and after the big event, and to keep returning to anytime. You never know what you'll find!

VINTAGE CLOTHING + MORE

Teleport Vintage + Co., 917 W. Broadway Ave., Spokane; @teleportvintageandco
Do It With Soul, 112 S. Cedar St., Spokane; @doitwithsoul
Gas & Grain, 504 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene; @gasandgrain
Chosen Vintage, 7 W. Main Ave., Spokane; @chosenvintage509
Veda Lux, 1106 S. Perry St., Spokane (also at Farm Chicks); @veda_lux
4am Spokane, 1009 N. Washington St., Spokane (newly opened streetwear-focused shop); @4am.spokane


HOME DECOR + MORE

Boulevard Mercantile, 1012 N. Washington St., Spokane (some vendors at Farm Chicks, including Red Leaf Vintage; @redleafvintage), @boulevardmercantile
Tossed and Found, 2607 N. Monroe St., Spokane; facebook.com/Tossedandfoundspokane
1889 Salvage Co., 2824 N. Monroe St., Spokane (will also be at Farm Chicks)
Midtown Market, 1003 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene; @midtownmarketcda
Farm Salvation, 104 S. Lefevre St., Medical Lake; facebook.com/farmsalvation
Chic & Shab, 2321 N. Monroe St., Spokane; @chicandshab
Paint In My Hair, 3036 N. Monroe St., Spokane; @paintinmyhairinc
Rebel Junk, 2424 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene; 4102 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley and 15409 N. Newport Highway, Spokane; @rebeljunkmarket
Blue Cat Vintage, 1919 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane; @bluecatvintagespokane

Also this weekend, local vintage collector Diane Ellsworth, who we recently featured in the Inlander for a story about creatives recycling textiles like quilts and T-shirts into new pieces, is having a pop-up sale at her Millwood home.  Located at 4228 N. Argonne Rd., the sale is happening this Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, from 10 am to 4 pm, rain or shine. Parking is a bit tricky as the shop is located right on a busy stretch of Argonne, so park on a side street if you can and walk. Find more info on Instagram.
 

Meet three local makers repurposing vintage fabric, quilts and clothing into sustainable, on-trend pieces

By Chey Scott

Do It With Soul's Erin Corder-Brown (left) and Emily Barbour.

After 29 years, Boo Radley's has been sold to a long-time employee

By Chey Scott

Boo Radley's owners Andy and Kris Dinnison are passing the torch to an employee.

Keep it local and creative this year with both indoor and outdoor artisan markets

By Carrie Scozzaro

BrrrZAAR is back after a year off.

Inlander Insights: Terrain Launches a Clothing Line

By Seth Sommerfeld

Joshua Thomas models one of his designs for the Terrain X line
Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Associate Editor, overseeing and contributing to the paper's arts and culture sections, including food and events. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...
