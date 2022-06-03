The Farm Chicks Show celebrates 20 years this weekend; here's our guide to even more local vintage shopping before or after

This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.
Founded in 2002 by local vintage-and-antique enthusiast Serena Thompson, the event has become synonymous with vintage and rustic home-decor trends of the past few decades.
To get an idea of the stuff you'll find at Farm Chicks, head to any vintage reseller's Instagram, or picture in your mind a colorful, handmade quilt spread on a four poster bed, old paint-by-number artwork on the wall, a formica and chrome dinette table with matching vinyl chairs. Midcentury Pyrex, indigo mud-cloth pillowcases, embroidered tea towels, salvaged commercial signage and more: that's the kind of stuff people like me go to Farm Chicks to find.
Admission is $10 cash at the gate, which gets you a wristband that's good for both days. As seasoned Farm Chicks veterans know, vendors restock overnight Saturday, so there's more to come out for even on day two. Eager shoppers line up early both days to get first dibs on the goodies, so if lines and crowds aren't your thing, don't go right at 9 am.
Event Details
VINTAGE CLOTHING + MORE
Teleport Vintage + Co., 917 W. Broadway Ave., Spokane; @teleportvintageandco
Do It With Soul, 112 S. Cedar St., Spokane; @doitwithsoul
Gas & Grain, 504 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene; @gasandgrain
Chosen Vintage, 7 W. Main Ave., Spokane; @chosenvintage509
Veda Lux, 1106 S. Perry St., Spokane (also at Farm Chicks); @veda_lux
4am Spokane, 1009 N. Washington St., Spokane (newly opened streetwear-focused shop); @4am.spokane
HOME DECOR + MORE
Boulevard Mercantile, 1012 N. Washington St., Spokane (some vendors at Farm Chicks, including Red Leaf Vintage; @redleafvintage), @boulevardmercantile
Tossed and Found, 2607 N. Monroe St., Spokane; facebook.com/Tossedandfoundspokane
1889 Salvage Co., 2824 N. Monroe St., Spokane (will also be at Farm Chicks)
Midtown Market, 1003 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene; @midtownmarketcda
Farm Salvation, 104 S. Lefevre St., Medical Lake; facebook.com/farmsalvation
Chic & Shab, 2321 N. Monroe St., Spokane; @chicandshab
Paint In My Hair, 3036 N. Monroe St., Spokane; @paintinmyhairinc
Also this weekend, local vintage collector Diane Ellsworth, who we recently featured in the Inlander for a story about creatives recycling textiles like quilts and T-shirts into new pieces, is having a pop-up sale at her Millwood home. Located at 4228 N. Argonne Rd., the sale is happening this Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, from 10 am to 4 pm, rain or shine. Parking is a bit tricky as the shop is located right on a busy stretch of Argonne, so park on a side street if you can and walk. Find more info on Instagram.