The forecast calls for a fire-filled season

By

Malden, a town of roughly 200 people, was decimated by a wildfire last season. - WILSON CRISCIONE PHOTO
Wilson Criscione photo
Malden, a town of roughly 200 people, was decimated by a wildfire last season.

The Inland Northwest got a double whammy of grim news recently as forecasters predicted significant wildfire risk through this summer and the Washington Department of Ecology issued its first-ever drought advisory for much of the state.

The period from February through May 24 saw the least amount of rain in Spokane since record keeping began in 1881, says Jeff Marti, water resources planner at Ecology. March and April specifically were the fourth-driest those months have been since 1895.

"That is alarming," says Angie Lane, assistant wildfire division manager for the state Department of Natural Resources. "That area in Central and Eastern Washington is going to be above normal temperatures, below normal precipitation, and that sets us up for potential for significant fires all through the summer."

Related
COVID-19 rarely if ever spreads through surfaces — yet ketchup bottles remain banned from WA restaurants

COVID-19 rarely if ever spreads through surfaces — yet ketchup bottles remain banned from WA restaurants

A national wildfire risk forecast that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration assembles each month predicts that the dry hot conditions will put parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho at risk of significant fires starting in June and going through at least August.

Most massive wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are human caused, so it is up to everyone to be safe with any burning and follow local regulations and fire bans, Lane says.

"We have to prevent the ignition," Lane says. "The last thing we need is to be chasing around human-caused fires, especially later in the summer when there could be potential for lightning-caused fires. The public is our best partner here."

With only 1.5 inches of rain from Feb. 1 to May 27, Spokane is well below the normal accumulation of 5.84 inches, according to weather data.

Similar conditions in many parts of Washington prompted Ecology to issue its first-ever drought advisory on May 27. Rather than waiting for conditions to hit full emergency drought status, Ecology can now issue an early warning to inform the public that conditions are dry and they need to conserve water.

"This year we had a pretty decent snowpack, so the rivers that flow off the mountains are forecasted to be pretty good for the most part," Marti says. "It's the dryland areas that are more rain dependent that don't benefit from snowpack that are more stressed and vulnerable this year."

Related
Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

That includes areas around Spokane and the Palouse, where dryland farmers rely on rainwater to grow crops like wheat, garbanzo beans, lentils and peas. Some crops may be stressed or fail this year, Marti says.

In areas where ranchers rely on prairie vegetation to feed their cattle, other sources of feed may be needed, depending on how prairie plants fare amid this year's drought.

Plus, in low-water years, those with junior water rights in places such as the Little Spokane River may find their rights curtailed under Ecology regulations as senior water rights take precedent, Marti says.

The city of Spokane is calling on the public to conserve water usage this summer by voluntarily taking steps such as watering yards only every other day on an odd/even schedule, and doing so in the early morning or late evening hours when less water is lost to evaporation.

"As a community, we need to use water wisely, especially during current conditions," says Mayor Nadine Woodward. "We are asking citizens to use strategies that allow them to maintain their lawns and landscaping, while using less water and keeping their summer watering bills more affordable." ♦

Trending

Look inside; there's work yet to be done
A Quiet Place Part II is the rare sequel that's as good as — if not better than — its predecessor
With loosened restrictions on the horizon, restaurants and bars struggle to find employees
St. Vincent takes a time machine to the '70s on the funky, stylish Daddy's Home
GPS trackers, an underground holding tank, a Mexican vacation, a foiled kidnapping plot and the dark web: Inside the FBI's case against Spokane's Dr. Ron Ilg
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Tinder Box"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Washington lawmakers pass two major greenhouse gas reduction bills to help achieve environmental goals

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Oil refiners and fuel importers will have to help pay for cleaner fuels that will eventually replace gasoline under Washington's new clean fuel standard.

Developer says the U.S. should follow Washington state's lead to maximize clean building in its national infrastructure plan

By Samantha Wohlfeil

McKinstry hopes the Catalyst Building it built near Spokane's University District in partnership with Avista Development will serve as proof that cutting-edge clean building techniques and technology don't have to come at a premium price.

Washington DNR hopeful proactive wildfire management money will pass Legislature

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Many homes in Malden, Wash., were destroyed in a Labor Day fire in 2020. Some homes with greener gardens and less fire-prone vegetation survived, showing the need for investments in fire-safe projects around homes and communities.

Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset

By High Country News

Joe Biden has an opportunity to rebuild better than before.
More »

Latest in Local News

COVID-19 rarely if ever spreads through surfaces — yet ketchup bottles remain banned from WA restaurants

By Daniel Walters

COVID-19 rarely if ever spreads through surfaces — yet ketchup bottles remain banned from WA restaurants

GPS trackers, an underground holding tank, a Mexican vacation, a foiled kidnapping plot and the dark web: Inside the FBI's case against Spokane's Dr. Ron Ilg

By Samantha Wohlfeil

GPS trackers, an underground holding tank, a Mexican vacation, a foiled kidnapping plot and the dark web: Inside the FBI's case against Spokane's Dr. Ron Ilg

Washington health board asks for sworn testimony from Spokane administrator before deciding if she broke law

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Many supporters of Dr. Bob Lutz rallied outside of the Spokane Regional Health District Thursday, Nov. 3, before the district's health board voted to fire him as health officer later that night. Among them were Josh Hubbard, left, and Chelsea Rasmussen, right.

Western States Face Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories

By The New York Times

Western States Face Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Police ombudsman slams change in new Spokane Police Department use-of-force policy as 'egregious step backward'

By Josh Kelety

Police ombudsman slams change in new Spokane Police Department use-of-force policy as 'egregious step backward'

New Year's Eve to be windy and snowy, protesters break into U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

New Year's Eve to be windy and snowy, protesters break into U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and other headlines

Six states hold primaries, Italy on COVID-19 lockdown, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Six states hold primaries, Italy on COVID-19 lockdown, and other headlines
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Well-Read Moose Anniversary Celebration

Well-Read Moose Anniversary Celebration @ The Well-Read Moose

Fri., June 4, 6 p.m. and Sat., June 5, 8:30 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 3- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation