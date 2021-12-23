The full-service kitchen is now open at Dry Fly Distilling's downtown Spokane headquarters

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Cocktails can now be enjoyed with a bite at Dry Fly Distilling.

The tasting room inside Dry Fly Distilling's new downtown location is a great place to watch the alchemy of its distillery operations while enjoying a craft cocktail concocted with the local distiller's award-winning whiskey, vodka and gin. And as of late December, Dry Fly has added a food menu, serving shareables, salads, flatbreads and handhelds.

Of course the kitchen is offering a fish dish, the house-smoked trout dip with crisp-tender naan bread ($10). Or try the naan flatbread featuring pulled pork, peaches and a tangy BBQ sauce made with Dry Fly bourbon. Choose from several salads, slaw or chips to go with your handheld, like the cheeseburger or Tandoori-roasted chicken pita sandwich ($14).

And for dessert? Bring home a bottle of huckleberry vodka or some of Dry Fly's canned cocktails, like its huckleberry lemonade, available in the connected bottle shop.

IRON PIZZA BECOMES WONDER CRUST

Iron Pizza in Coeur d'Alene is under new ownership with a new name: Wonder Crust Pizza & Tap House. Steven Meisner and Nicholas Stafford took over the corner spot on Best Avenue north of the freeway in September.

All Wonder Crust pizzas are available as a calzone ($16-$20), with 14 variations. Try the Greek with tzatziki, feta cheese, gyro meat, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion and artichoke hearts, or the meat-intensive Boss with salami, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeño and honey atop red sauce (both pies are $20/small, $25/large).

A build-your-own calzone or pizza option and some starter salads round out the menu. The décor is even more eclectic than what the restaurant's prior owner contributed, resulting in a mishmash of musical-themed and Northwest wildlife art, sports memorabilia, funky lighting and the upper half of a suit of armor. ♦