The future of downtown Spokane's parking: more meters

By

click to enlarge The future of downtown Spokane's parking: more meters
Young Kwak photo
There are 37,000 parking spots in downtown Spokane, and 85 percent are in private lots.

The meter vs. kiosk debate is over — the meters won.

Last week, the Spokane City Council approved a $1.8 million contract to buy 880 single-space and 205 dual-space parking meters. The new meters will be used for the third phase of Spokane's parking enhancement project working to overhaul the city's outdated parking system.

Luis Garcia, Spokane's director of code enforcement and parking services, says the city initially planned to have a large number of parking kiosks — which operate on a pay-by-plate system and cover multiple parking spaces in a given area — in the downtown core. An August 2021 resolution to replace downtown Spokane's parking meters with kiosks touted the former for reducing visual clutter, maintenance and labor costs.

The resolution was eventually tabled after city staff expressed concern about the cost of parking kiosks. Further proposals to add kiosks to parts of downtown were eventually dropped after city staffers suggested kiosks might make it difficult to reserve parking spaces, which is primarily done by business owners. With meters, a simple placard lets drivers know the spot is off-limits for the day.

Outside downtown, Garcia says the city still plans to use kiosks on the north side of the river and in the hospital district, where reservations aren't as common.

Garcia says the city stands to save at least $500,000 by buying new meters instead of kiosks. The new meters — purchased with loans from the Spokane Investment Pool, a fund the city uses to manage its cash reserves, and repaid with parking revenue — will replace the aging, coin-operated meters from the '90s that still operate in parts of the city.

Last summer and fall, the city put $3.9 million toward replacing many of these '90s meters in the downtown core with single- and double-spaced meters from MacKay Meters. There are still a number of older meters on the downtown periphery that need replacing. The new meters the city is buying will go in place of the '90s meters or in spots currently missing meters.

Despite recent updates, City Council member Lori Kinnear, who sits on the city's Parking Advisory Board, thinks efforts to update the city's parking system are still "woefully behind."

"It should be uniform, but we're not there yet," Kinnear says of the city's meter system.

Some of the blame falls on the pandemic, Kinnear says. Revenue from parking meters declined to $1.9 million in 2020 — a 44 percent decline from the previous year. Revenue has since rebounded, but is still lower than it was in 2019.

In October last year, the city fully transitioned to the ParkMobile app for mobile payments at the new meters. The goal is to streamline payments on a single system and make things less confusing.

Kinnear is skeptical of the "reducing confusion" part of the plan. She recalls watching a young guy in his 30s — who presumably understood smartphones — standing at a meter for more than five minutes while trying to figure out how the mobile app works.

"I thought OK, this is not a friendly app," Kinnear says. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Meter Fever"

Tags

Speaking of...

Readers respond to our stories about Pullman's seed bank and crime in downtown Spokane

Readers respond to our stories about Pullman's seed bank and crime in downtown Spokane

Property crimes are way up, violent crimes are down, and politicians and business owners are waging a war of perception over the safety of downtown Spokane

By Nate Sanford

Property crimes are way up, violent crimes are down, and politicians and business owners are waging a war of perception over the safety of downtown Spokane

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane aims to turn parking lots into housing, and more.

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane aims to turn parking lots into housing, and more.

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

By Chey Scott

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street
More »

Latest in Local News

The city of Spokane's homeless shelter system is teetering on the edge of financial collapse

By Daniel Walters

The city of Spokane's homeless shelter system is teetering on the edge of financial collapse

Spokane restarts fire inspections to ensure apartments and commercial buildings are safe to live and work in

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane restarts fire inspections to ensure apartments and commercial buildings are safe to live and work in

State budget proposals would boost state worker raises, care providers, special ed

By Crosscut

State budget proposals would boost state worker raises, care providers, special ed

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane's police chief faces calls to resign, and more.

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane's police chief faces calls to resign, and more.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Itch to Stitch @ Spark Central

Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays, 12-2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nate.Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering a variety of news topics. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at 509.325.0634 ext. 282 or nates@inlander.com

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 6-12, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation