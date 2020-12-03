The gift (a job) that keeps on giving

click to enlarge Adding some tech skills to one's resume is one of the best ways to stay ahead of the curve.

Things are going to be different this holiday season for a lot of reasons. Our needs and wants have changed vastly since March 2020. Many of us are out of work as a result of the pandemic (or working with reduced hours) and are in need of a new job — or maybe even an entirely new career path.

For the job hunter on your holiday list, get something that will make a real impact on their life this year. Get them something that will help them nail their next job interview and change the course of their professional career. Here are a few ideas.

BUSINESS PORTRAIT

First impressions are everything. If your LinkedIn page is still rocking a profile photo you took on an iPhone 4, maybe it's time for an update. What better way to do that than with a professional portrait from Jerome Pollos Photography? After a Zoom consultation, clients can get a 15-minute photoshoot for a much-needed refresh on their business portrait. $125 for 15-minute session • Jerome Pollos Photography • 2115 E. Sherman Ave., Suite 106, Coeur d'Alene

BUSINESS SOCKS

No one can escape socks during the holidays! No one! Hahaha! And why should they? Just because we (maybe) haven't worn real pants in 10 months doesn't mean our feet should be cold. Give your job hunter's feet the cozy confidence they need with a new pair of socks (for men or women). My favorite place to go for high-end threads is Banana Republic, which also carries ties, bags and other accessories for professionals. $7-$20 • Banana Republic • 722 W. Main Ave.

CODING CLASS

In this day and age, adding some tech skills to one's resume is one of the best ways to stay ahead of the curve, regardless of profession. Register for a class in web development fundamentals through Unicorn Coding Academy, a Spokane-based coding boot camp that offers classes right here in town. $280 • Unicorn Coding Academy • unicorncode.org

BUS PASS

You can't make money without transportation, but you can't get transportation without money. It's one of the worst catch-22s. Here's where you come in. Purchase your job hunter a pack of bus passes this year from the Spokane Transit Authority. Make your dollar go the extra mile and get a pack of day passes, sold in sets of five that can be used throughout the day. $20 • Spokane Transit Authority • 701 W. Riverside Ave. ♦