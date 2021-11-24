The Giving Season

click to enlarge John Mujica illustration

We all have one: a gift so memorable, we'll never forget it, whether due to the buildup of childlike anticipation, an accidental — or intentionally devised — discovery before the big day, or a reveal so unexpected you still relive the surprise and elation.

For as many amazing gifts as we've all given or received, there are also plenty of bad gifts. Useless stuff. Utter duds. Sometimes, an item so completely wrong for you that you may question the true intent of the gifter. Yes, even socks.

For this year's Inlander Holiday Guide, in addition to previews of dozens of local, holiday-themed (plus a few totally not Christmas-related) events — they're back! — we share stories about the most memorable gifts we've ever given or received. From Pokémon games to basketball hoops, John Lennon pants to Legos, we hope you enjoy our silly and sometimes serious reminiscing, and that it sparks a fun trip down memory lane as the holiday giving season arrives.

— CHEY SCOTT,

Holiday Guide editor

2021 HOLIDAY GUIDE: