The Giving Season

click to enlarge JOHN MUJICA ILLUSTRATION
John Mujica illustration

We all have one: a gift so memorable, we'll never forget it, whether due to the buildup of childlike anticipation, an accidental — or intentionally devised — discovery before the big day, or a reveal so unexpected you still relive the surprise and elation.

For as many amazing gifts as we've all given or received, there are also plenty of bad gifts. Useless stuff. Utter duds. Sometimes, an item so completely wrong for you that you may question the true intent of the gifter. Yes, even socks.

For this year's Inlander Holiday Guide, in addition to previews of dozens of local, holiday-themed (plus a few totally not Christmas-related) events — they're back! — we share stories about the most memorable gifts we've ever given or received. From Pokémon games to basketball hoops, John Lennon pants to Legos, we hope you enjoy our silly and sometimes serious reminiscing, and that it sparks a fun trip down memory lane as the holiday giving season arrives.

— CHEY SCOTT,
Holiday Guide editor

2021 HOLIDAY GUIDE:

Related
Glide across the lake at night on a "Journey to the North Pole."

Favorite holiday events and local traditions make a triumphant return after 2020's year off

Related
Who wouldn't want to wear green satin pants like John's?

Memorable Gifts: Dressing like John Lennon was my style goal in the early 2000s

Related
This toddler-sized &#10;hoop was a Christmas &#10;slam dunk.

Memorable Gifts: Why the tiny Fisher-Price basketball hoop I got as a toddler was the best gift ever

Related
BrrrZAAR is back after a year off.

Keep it local and creative this year with both indoor and outdoor artisan markets

Related
Dialga for the win!

Memorable Gifts: All I want for Christmas is to become a Pokémon Master

Related
Memorable Gifts: Secret stashes, swearing kids and a loss of yuletide innocence

Memorable Gifts: Secret stashes, swearing kids and a loss of yuletide innocence

Related
The Nutcraker returns Dec. 2-5.

From classic plays to cheerful comedy, performances to embrace the yuletide spirit

Related
Legos meet the power of magnets in the M-Tron series.

Memorable Gifts: The greatest gift of all is love, but magnetic space Legos are a close second

Related
Joy is found when&#10; you make art.

Memorable Gifts: Rediscovering the joy of creating artful gifts

Related
TSO shreds this Christmas.

After a year without public carols, it's time to get your holiday music fix at these concerts

Related
The gift that keeps on gaming.

Memorable Gifts: How a video game console under the tree can spark memories for decades

Related
Movies + snacks + couch time = &#10;a favorite family Christmas tradition.

Memorable Gifts: Lazy couch time with family is the best gift of the holidays

Related
Anastasia is Broadway's Russian royals epic.

Sometimes you need to get away from the carols and eggnog during this time of year

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Giving Season"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Holiday Guide

Favorite holiday events and local traditions make a triumphant return after 2020's year off

By Chey Scott

Glide across the lake at night on a "Journey to the North Pole."

Memorable Gifts: Dressing like John Lennon was my style goal in the early 2000s

By Chey Scott

Who wouldn't want to wear green satin pants like John's?

Memorable Gifts: Why the tiny Fisher-Price basketball hoop I got as a toddler was the best gift ever

By Wilson Criscione

This toddler-sized &#10;hoop was a Christmas &#10;slam dunk.

Keep it local and creative this year with both indoor and outdoor artisan markets

By Carrie Scozzaro

BrrrZAAR is back after a year off.
More »
More Holiday Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

State Parks Free Day

State Parks Free Day @ Riverside State Park

Fri., Nov. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 25- 1, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation