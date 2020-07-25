The goal of Trump's evil campaign strategy: Provoke more violence

By

click to enlarge Demonstrators expressed their frustrations with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler when he visited the protest zone late Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Fueled by a wide array of grievances, including against police brutality, protests have rocked Portland for eight weeks. - MASON TRINCA /THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mason Trinca /The New York Times
Demonstrators expressed their frustrations with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler when he visited the protest zone late Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Fueled by a wide array of grievances, including against police brutality, protests have rocked Portland for eight weeks.

Has there ever been a more evil election strategy than the one now playing out in Portland?

Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan had their “Southern strategies,” laying the groundwork for the Republican Party’s opening to racists and white supremacists. President Trump has turned that opening into a six-lane expressway.

click to enlarge Steven A. Smith is a former editor of the Spokesman-Review.
Steven A. Smith is a former editor of the Spokesman-Review.

The 2020 election will be decided in a handful of Midwestern states. To carry those, having failed to fulfill his economic promises, the president intends to sow fear among swing voters, mostly white suburbanites, particularly women.

With early polls indicating he is losing those swing voters, Trump has upped the ante on the fear strategy. 

Deploying federal agents to Portland — armed Department of Homeland Security (read immigration police) who are not identifiable and whose tactics include a domestic version of extraordinary rendition — Trump’s goal is not to end violence and crime but to encourage it. The angry response from Portland protesters and the increase in their numbers seen in recent days was totally predictable. Trump is counting on that.

Even if violent confrontations escalate only marginally, his right-wing propaganda machine can paint Portland as a city under siege with only the president standing between residents and violent anarchy. In a call to Trump super-supporter Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday night, the president said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had been “a fool” to join protesters the night before and that federal officers had “knocked the hell out of him,” apparently deservedly so in the president’s view.

As the strategy seems to be working in Portland, the administration has announced that DHS officers will be dispatched to Chicago, Albuquerque and likely other American cities governed by Democrats.

How do concerned Americans respond to this cynical strategy?

If all Trump opponents could agree that nothing is more important than his defeat in November, they would put an end to all street protests, saving powder for a post-election national accounting on issues of race, police violence, economic inequality and other crucial issues. Counter-intuitively, that would be the most aggressive action Trump opponents could take.

But suggesting such a response could also be viewed as a retreat at a time when direct action may be the only option open to those wanting to secure American democracy.

Protest movements have been successful in the past, moving society toward critical change. But never in our modern history has the national administration been so direct in its response, attacking the very foundation of our freedoms — the rights to speech, assembly, and petitioning.

There is no easy answer to this most critical problem. But it is all too likely that Trump’s re-election in November will unleash, given what we are seeing, an American fascism unlike anything seen before. A reckoning is coming. But how in hell do we end up on the right side of history?

Steven A. Smith is a former editor of the Spokesman-Review. Prior to joining the S-R, Smith was editor for two years at the Statesman Journal, a Gannett newspaper in Salem, Oregon, and was for five years editor and vice president of the Gazette, a Freedom Communications newspaper in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Smith is now clinical associate professor emeritus in the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho having retired from full-time teaching at the end of May 2020. Reach him at newsman46@yahoo.com.

Tags

Trending

Revival Tea Company goes from online sales to downtown Spokane tasting room
This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all
As AC/DC's Back in Black turns 40, the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and more reflect on the album's legacy
A Sandpoint company's airplane technology makes flights more environmentally friendly while responding to conditions
Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Columns & Letters

This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all

By Jacob H. Fries

Demonstrators gather in Spokane on June 7.

About the George Floyd Mural

Local artist Daniel Lopez in front of his George Floyd mural.

Brick by Brick: If you want to get someone or something off your back, stand up!

By Betsy Wilkerson

Brick by Brick: If you want to get someone or something off your back, stand up!

A Sense of Belonging: Diversity is exactly what makes our nation great

By Luc Jasmin III

A Sense of Belonging: Diversity is exactly what makes our nation great
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

By Josh Kelety

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

No Hate Skate & Ecstatic Dance

No Hate Skate & Ecstatic Dance @ Riverfront Park

Sat., July 25, 8:30-10:45 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Steven A. Smith

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation