March 12-27, 2021

Local and regional credit unions and banks have come together to partner with the Inlander in launching a new dining event focused on supporting our local restaurant industry.



During the two week plus event, restaurants will each showcase three featured items that are sure to be delicious and inspired. The Great Dine Out is designed to give participating restaurants flexibility in selecting their featured dishes, and diners flexibility in how they connect with area restaurants – through a variety of available takeout or dine in options.



Look for the official event guide in the March 11 edition of the Inlander, and more stories and features in the March 18 edition. Participant listings and menus will also be available here, on this website.