The holidays are a feast for the senses with these festive food and drink-related events

OUTSIDE, BUT IN

Outdoor dining options expanded during pandemic-related restrictions in 2020, including heated spaces during colder weather, like geodesic domes covered in clear plastic, commonly known as garden igloos. Lit from the inside, heated and with comfy furnishings, igloos have prevailed in a few local spots, offering a sparkly winter experience well worth the splurge.

The COEUR D'ALENE RESORT has upgraded last year's igloo village outside Whispers Lounge with new weather-resistant models, says Marketing Director Amy VanSickle. "They are completely transparent and frameless, which helps blur the lines between the indoors and outdoors," she says.

Daytime is a fine time to grab an igloo, which is free and available to those 21-and-older first come, first served from 10 am to 3 pm. Igloos can accommodate up to six people comfortably.

MORE IGLOOS
Bark, A Rescue Pub, 905 N. Washington St., barkrescuepub.com/campfire-igloos
Crafted Tap House + Kitchen, 523 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, craftedtaphouse.com/igloo-reservations
The Davenport Grand, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., davenporthotelcollection.com

For parties looking to create a more festive experience, reserve one of the three two-hour time slots beginning at 3:45, 6:15 and 8:45 pm ($75 rental plus $100 food and beverage minimum). Then snuggle in and munch on appetizers like deviled eggs ($20), artichoke dip featuring Cougar Gold cheese ($15), or crab and shrimp cakes ($18). Try the huckleberry hot chocolate with peanut butter whiskey ($12), an espresso pumpkin martini ($16) or four other featured cocktails.

"My favorite part about the igloos is providing a quiet, private space for guests to experience something out of the ordinary together," VanSickle says.

The Coeur d'Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d'Alene, cdaigloos.com

Thursdays through Saturdays
FIRESIDE DINNER & MUSIC SERIES

Summer isn't the only season at Arbor Crest. Spend a few hours indoors at the historic Cliff House Estate enjoying live music, with food and wine for purchase. On the menu are light bites like hummus ($12) and charcuterie ($28), entrees like porchetta ($20) and pappardelle ($15), and desserts like chocolate mousse ($7). Admission is free, and reservations are required. 6-8 pm, Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Rd., Spokane Valley, arborcrest.com

Dec. 1
TAMALES AT TERRAZA

Holiday tamales are a tradition for many people of Hispanic heritage when family and friends gather to help lighten the load for this time-consuming little package of deliciousness. Soft corn husks (ojas) are the base onto which is spread masa or specially prepared, ground corn, then the filling, which for savory tamales usually means slow-cooked, seasoned pork. Try both a savory and sweet tamale, as well as menudo (soup) and shrimp aguachile (similar to ceviche) at Terraza Waterfront Cafe as you enjoy live music and a view of Spokane River at night. 6:30-9 pm, $65, Terraza Waterfront Cafe, 1950 Bellerive Ln., Coeur d'Alene, terrazacda.com

Dec. 21
PARIS BY NIGHT: JOYEUX NOËL WINE DINNER

If you're looking for a holiday event with a certain je ne sais quoi, look to Northern Quest Resort & Casino for an elegant evening of hot jazz, cool blues and French-inspired cuisine. The casino's Highball speakeasy is the home of Paris By Night, an event featuring a six-course meal including salmon, beef bourguignon and little puffs of flaky pastry called profiterole stuffed with rich custard and topped with caramel sauce. From the Burgundy to the Bordeaux, the wines are expertly paired with your leisurely meal enjoyed while listening to local musical group, the Villa Blues and Jazz. 6-9 pm, $100, ages 21+, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, northernquestcasino.com

Dec. 14
DEMO COOKING CLASS & WINE DINNER

Sometimes the best cooking class is the kind where you just sit back and enjoy the show. If that sounds good this holiday, join Winebow Imports' Hayley Black and Wanderlust Delicato's Christine Tran for a "chef's table" wine dinner. And if you do happen to want a more hands-on experience, check out Wanderlust Delicato's other upcoming classes, including how to make beef Wellington (Dec. 22, $95), just in time for the holidays. 5:30 pm, $125, Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave., wanderlustdelicato.com

Dec. 14-15
TRUFFLE DINNER

Truffles conjure visions of endless forest and elegant meals alike. These versatile members of the mushroom family are revered for their complex flavor and relative scarcity, although they grow well in the coastal Northwest, as well as in France and Italy. They can be roasted with herbs or sauteed and spooned over bruschetta or, one of Gander and Ryegrass executive chef Peter Froese's preferred ways of serving white truffles: shaved thinly over his scratch-made pasta. See what else is on the menu at the downtown spot's first annual five-course truffle dinner. 5-11 pm, $250 plus optional wine pairing, Gander and Ryegrass, 404 W. Main Ave., ganderandryegrass.com

Dec. 31
MURDER AT THE END OF THE UNIVERSE

There's something unnatural happening at Natural 20 Brewing Co.'s Spokane Valley taproom: A murder has occurred in outer space among the androids, spaceship captains, time-traveling characters, lost hitch hikers and the like. Who did it? Find out and help solve the intergalactic space mystery at Natural 20's science fiction-themed New Year's Eve party. Enjoy a three-course meal with a choice of prime rib or salmon, plus champagne to toast the new year. Costumes are required, and prizes will be awarded. 10 pm-1 am, $100, Natural 20 Brewing Company, 13216 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, natural20brewing.com

