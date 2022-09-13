The Inlander’s 2022-23 Annual Manual is here!

T he 2022-2023 edition of the Inlander’s glossy magazine, Annual Manual, is hitting stands today, Tue sday, Sept. 13. Local readers can find it free at hundreds of Inlander newsstands across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

click to enlarge The Great PNW designed these stickers for the magazine's section navigation.

Known as the "Insider’s Guide to the Inland Northwest, "is theone-stop resource for everything from shopping to dining to recreation. And the 2022-23 edition is the result of a special collaborative effort that’s never been done before: Theteamed up with the creative minds at The Great PNW.Doing a collab with The Great PNW was a natural partnership. As a lifestyle brand that celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of the region with its clothing and accessories, The Great PNW’s streamlined style and laid-back ethos perfectly complements the content ofThe 228-page magazine shines a spotlight on the many aspects that make the region such an amazing place to live, work and play — just like The Great PNW’s products.“For us, theis a true mover when it comes to what’s cool in Spokane,” says Joel Barbour, The Great PNW’s founder and creative director. “Our values and heart for the region align side by side.”The magazine showcases The Great PNW’s signature graphics as “stickers,” along with film photography by Spokane photographer Jaymie Belknap. Each chapter, or section, ofopens with a stylized collage of Belknap’s photos, taken at recognizable landmarks and businesses across the region.The creative direction from The Great PNW took those of us at thea little out of our comfort zone — in a good way. This year's magazine has a fresh look and feel, encapsulating the strengths of both teams in storytelling and design.On the content side, theteam of writers contributed to each section’s diverse collection of stories, from shopping guides on record stores and vintage shops, to overviews of the Inland Northwest’s vibrant restaurant scene. Readers also meet eight “Insiders,” local leaders who reflect the magazine’s distinct sections.Pick up your free copy today and check out all of these stories, and more!