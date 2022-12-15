The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

There are some in this world who can pair cannabis with daily life without any problem at all. Then there are others for whom life's obligations — kids, work, community — make consuming cannabis a challenge. Whether it's trying to stifle the smell or finding an appropriate time to get stoned, and then sober, we've got gift ideas that will help make smoke sessions better and easier for the time-constrained cannabis enthusiasts out there.

FAIRWINDS LIFESTYLE TINCTURE

Often lumped in with edibles in the swallowable category of cannabis products, there's another side to tinctures that make them ideal for the stoner strapped for time who prefers to not inhale their cannabis. When swallowed, tinctures tend to have an effect profile and duration like other edibles. They produce a strong high that comes on slowly and can last for eight hours or longer. However, when absorbed sublingually — kept under the tongue where the THC can enter the bloodstream directly — the high comes on faster than with an edible and fades away sooner as well. $26 • Greenhand • 2424 N. Monroe St.

OXO STORAGE JAR

Like just about everything besides fine wine, cannabis slowly degrades over time. If opportunities to spark up are few and far between, simply leaving the bud in the bag is a bad idea. While there are fancy and expensive cannabis-specific humidors available online, an airtight storage jar is enough to do the trick if you keep it in a cool, dark location. The 0.2-quart container is small enough for crumbs but could easily hold an eighth or more. $9 • The Kitchen Engine • 621 W. Mallon Ave. • thekitchenengine.com

MIGO VAPE PEN

Thin and discreet, the MiGo vape pen doesn't scream paraphernalia like old-school bulky vape rigs. It's size also makes it incredibly easy to store in a location hidden away from prying eyes or curious kids. Speaking of which, if you're trying to keep your kids from smelling the smoke, vaporizers produce almost no discernible odor. Plus, the battery fits with all standard vape cartridges, which makes trips to the dispensary a breeze. $16 • Cinder • 1421 N. Mullan Ave., Spokane Valley • cindersmoke.com

HIGH-QUALITY GLASS

Forget simplicity, when smoking is only a once in a blue moon activity, you may as well go all out to make it memorable. Hand-blown water pipes made by regional artisans have an aesthetic impact that simple bongs and bubblers will never match. The exceptional craftsmanship not only allows for a visually stunning piece of functional art, but an intricate network of tubes and chambers to produce incredibly smooth smoke. Designs vary from sleek and clean to cartoonish and beyond into the psychedelic. $200-$6,000 • Piece of Mind • 4103 N. Division St. • pomcannabis.com

PHAT PANDA PRE-ROLL

Ideal for people who want to spark up, but don't know how long it will be before they can, pre-rolls are single-serving products, made to be used and discarded. A 1-gram joint will have enough cannabis to do the job while providing an easy, perhaps nostalgic, smoking experience. They come in sealed containers, making storage simple, and there won't be any leftovers to worry about. $6 • Green Light • 10309 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley • greenlightspokane.com ♦