The latest cannabis news hits close to home

By

Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year.

Cannabis has been all over the news in recent months, but normally the stories have been coming from places far from home. A wave of legalization efforts have states like Connecticut and Virginia dominating the headlines. Since the start of June, however, two of the biggest cannabis stories in the country have had strong ties to the Spokane region.

AMAZON DROPS DRUG TESTS FOR APPLICANTS

Earlier this month online retail behemoth Amazon announced it would no longer test most job applicants for cannabis. Positions regulated by the Department of Transportation will still require pre-hire tests, but otherwise the company said it would treat cannabis the same way it treats alcohol.

This is big news for Spokane because Amazon has been rapidly expanding its presence as an employer in the region. According to reporting by the Spokesman-Review, Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year with the opening of a fulfillment center in Spokane Valley. That makes the company one of the largest private employers in the region. Going forward, most of those jobs will now be open to those who use cannabis recreationally.

JOINTS FOR JABS PROGRAM FLOUNDERS

Last week, when the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced its "joints for jabs" program, it was immediately big news around the country. For good reason, too, because in less than 10 years cannabis had gone from being an illegal drug to now being used as a tool in the fight against the worst pandemic in a century. The idea behind the program was simple: Get a dose of the vaccine at a dispensary and get a free joint for your troubles.

It hasn't been super smooth, though. Reporting from the Associated Press and KING TV in Seattle highlighted the hurdles faced by those hoping to take part in the program. The issues range from a simple lack of space within the dispensaries to fears from regional health departments surrounding the still-illegal status of cannabis at the federal level. Moreover, vaccine doses have to be administered on-site to comply with the program, unlike the more lax regulations for bars and breweries, which are allowed to give a free beer to anyone who presents proof of vaccination.

Conceptually, the program makes good sense. In practice, it's been hard. Locally, Apex Cannabis is getting in on the action with clinics on Thursday and Friday. ♦

Trending

New program pairs Spokane teens and senior citizens to bridge the virtual generation gap through storytelling
How whitewashed education has left us ill equipped to participate in American civic life
Edgar Wright's Sparks documentary shines a clinical light on the band's cult appeal and innovative music
Boba tea is suddenly booming in the Inland Northwest, with several new local shops and vendors
As the long-delayed music festival season heats up, here are a few options you can hit within a day's drive
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Homefront"

Tags

Speaking of News

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

An eighth-grade social studies class at Spokane's Sacajawea Middle School asked kids to clean cotton.

Washington health board asks for sworn testimony from Spokane administrator before deciding if she broke law

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Many supporters of Dr. Bob Lutz rallied outside of the Spokane Regional Health District Thursday, Nov. 3, before the district's health board voted to fire him as health officer later that night. Among them were Josh Hubbard, left, and Chelsea Rasmussen, right.

Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

By Wilson Criscione

Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

Spokane Public Schools approves proposal to build downtown stadium

By Wilson Criscione

The United Soccer League has given a firm commitment to bring a pro team to Spokane if the stadium is built downtown.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

DEA is allowing more research of cannabis, but some silly roadblocks remain

By Will Maupin

Government regulations, like allowing only one production facility, have hampered cannabis research for decades.

Pro sports' ongoing dance with cannabis

By Will Maupin

The National Hockey League doesn't punish players for cannabis use.

State regulators reverse one change made amid the pandemic, but fate of the rest remains unclear

By Will Maupin

State regulators reverse one change made amid the pandemic, but fate of the rest remains unclear

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Make & Takes

Make & Takes @ Art Salvage Spokane

Sat., June 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sat., July 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 17-23, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation