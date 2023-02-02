The most wholesome cannabis compound faces pushback

It's been advertised as a panacea, and in recent years CBD has become almost ubiquitous, everywhere from head shops to grocery stores. But over the past couple of weeks CBD's expansion into the mainstream hit a bit of a speedbump. The chemical compound was seriously questioned in recent days, in ways it hasn't been before. Its expansion has been halted, aggressively, both domestically and abroad.

CALL FOR REGULATIONS

An announcement last week from the Food and Drug Administration took some wind out of the CBD industry's sails. The FDA denied three petitions asking for permission to market the compound as a dietary supplement. After a review of the current regulatory framework surrounding dietary supplements, the agency found that the existing regulations are not appropriate for CBD products. As a result, the FDA will not allow CBD to be marketed as a dietary supplement or food additive at this time.

CBD has existed in a gray area since the passing of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which legalized hemp and, by extension, the production of CBD from hemp. In the years since, CBD has exploded in the personal care product market, appearing in everything from skin lotions to oral capsules. That explosion on grocery store shelves has happened despite the illegality of marketing it as a dietary supplement.

The FDA says it will work with Congress to develop a new regulatory framework for CBD products. The agency claims current regulatory standards cannot effectively manage potential risks associated with its consumption. Claims of the compound's efficacy as a treatment for myriad medical conditions have outpaced the available empirical data.

HONG KONG'S FULL BAN

As of Feb. 1, CBD is illegal in Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city of 7.5 million people. Under new rules, the non-psychoactive compound will be classified as a dangerous drug in the major global financial center, along with other drugs like heroin and cocaine.

Hong Kong's Dangerous Drugs Ordinance allows for punishment of up to seven years in prison for possession of CBD and up to life in prison for trafficking the substance. Residents of the city have known the ban was coming for months, but as of Wednesday the ban is in full effect with no grace period.

Bans on CBD in mainland China have been in effect since 2021. ♦