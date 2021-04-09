Virtual Nancy Drew, Riverfront Park's new Spring Market and more events

By

The Mystery of Nancy Drew

Young readers across generations can relate to feeling genuine excitement and suspense while page turning through the many installments of the timeless Nancy Drew series. In celebration of the sleuthing books' 91st birthday, Spokane County Library District is hosting a special lecture with historian Leslie Goddard delving into the storied history of its super "girl detective." Readers who tune in can learn more about series author Carolyn Keene and its creation as a female version of its publisher's popular Hardy Boys series. While Nancy was introduced way back in 1930, she's evolved and been modernized over the decades to stay relevant while continuing to captivate and inspire young readers. Nancy's character not only lives on in the original Nancy Drew Mystery Series, which concluded in 2003, but several films, TV shows, computer games and spinoff book series. In conjunction with this event, the library is also hosting a virtual Nancy Drew-themed escape room for tweens and teens on April 21 and 24. Wed, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Free. Online; registration required at scld.org

Spring Market at the Pavilion

Spend a much-needed afternoon soaking up the spring sunshine beneath the shadowy lattice of Riverfront Park's iconic Pavilion. The outdoor farmers and vendor market that was introduced this past winter is making its return to the park this spring, offering a safe outdoor shopping experience that's set to host a variety of local vendors selling everything from early spring produce to handmade artisan goods. (As of this writing, the official vendor list was still forthcoming, to be posted online closer to the market's start date.) April 7-May 12, Wednesdays from 3-7 pm. Free. Riverfront Park Pavilion. Details at riverfrontspokane.com

Mac and Cheese Festival

Rescheduled from January to April, Coeur d'Alene's cheesiest weekend is almost here. The fourth annual Mac and Cheese Festival celebrates this favorite American dish, equally beloved by kids and adults of any age, by offering tastings of chef-created mac masterpieces. Attendees get to vote for their favorite dish, and one local chef will end the weekend with the coveted "Golden Noodle Award." Since carbs don't count at this indulgent event, craft beer pairings are also included with select tasting packages. The family-friendly event takes place across venues throughout downtown Coeur d'Alene. For those who don't want to miss this cheesy celebration, make sure to purchase tickets fast, as this popular event tends to sell out. April 16-17. $10-75. Details at cdadowntown.com

Bloomsday 2021 Worldwide: A Virtual Race

Bloomsday organizers had to get creative for the second year in a row as the coronavirus pandemic continues. This year's 45th Bloomsday run is again virtual, offering participants anywhere in the world the option of when and where to complete their 7.46-mile run or walk. Bloomsday finisher shirts are also still being issued for the virtual event to those who log their miles, completed between April 30 and May 9. For 2021, Junior Bloomsday is also making a special return in April for kids ages 8-14. New this year is the option for Bloomies to add a special "Bloomsdog" race kit ($15) designed to make running with a furry friend even better. April 30-May 9. $25-$36. Details and registration at bloomsdayrun.org

