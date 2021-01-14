The new Care to Nourish program is feeding families and bringing business to local restaurants

By

click to enlarge Beacon Hill Catering & Events co-owner Ellie Aaro, left, leads an effort to feed families while supporting the hard-hit hospitality industry. She's pictured with Beacon Hill Executive Chef Ryan Jordan. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Beacon Hill Catering & Events co-owner Ellie Aaro, left, leads an effort to feed families while supporting the hard-hit hospitality industry. She's pictured with Beacon Hill Executive Chef Ryan Jordan.

The hospitality industry keeps taking punches as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with few signs of improvement, but that hasn’t stopped dozens of local business owners from giving back to the community even as their own livelihoods struggle.

Beacon Hill Events and Catering is spearheading a new collaborative effort to feed families served by area nonprofits while supporting restaurant and catering businesses across Spokane.

The Care to Nourish program launched in late December and currently involves seven restaurants and caterers that are also members of the Spokane Hospitality Coalition. That grassroots effort started in mid-2020 to support local restaurants through the pandemic’s restrictions on restaurant dining.


Beacon Hill co-owner and Care to Nourish founder Ellie Aaro says the restaurants are preparing nutritious, family-style meals several nights a week that are delivered to Care to Nourish’s nonprofit partners: Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, Joya Child & Family Development, The ZoNE Project, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest and the Boys and Girls Club of Spokane County. Staff at each nonprofit then distribute meals to families.

“We’re just starting to get feedback from the families, and it’s all been so positive,” she says.

For the program’s initial six-week launch, local establishments providing weekly meals are Beacon Hill, Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern, High Tide Lobster Bar, Marandos Bar & Restaurant, London’s Ultimate Catering, Max at Mirabeau and Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub.

click to enlarge Kids enjoy a meal provided through Care to Nourish on Christmas Day at the Ronald McDonald House of the Inland Northwest. - COURTESY RMHC OF THE INLAND NORTHWEST
Courtesy RMHC of the Inland Northwest
Kids enjoy a meal provided through Care to Nourish on Christmas Day at the Ronald McDonald House of the Inland Northwest.
The first batch of meals prepared by Max at Mirabeau’s culinary team was delivered to the Ronald McDonald House on Christmas Day.


“CARE to Nourish has given us a pathway to keep our teams employed while giving back to the community by providing nutrient-dense restaurant meals to families in our area,” says London Harris, owner of London’s Ultimate Catering and a board member for the Spokane Hospitality Coalition.

Aaro says moving forward Care to Nourish will collaborate with the Spokane Hospitality Coalition to select a new group among its members to provide meals on six-week cycles, allowing more restaurants to benefit. Restaurants are paid for the meals, which include one protein-based entree and two nutritious sides, at least one that’s vegetable-focused. Each weekly order is for a minimum of 10, four-person family meals.

“The hope is that we can get each of these restaurant partners one delivery per week for six weeks to give them a weekly stream of income,” Aaro says. “It’s keeping people employed, that’s really the goal, and just trying to find ways to tide over a few of the partners until restrictions ease up, and giving some joy to these families in need.”

Initially, Aaro had hoped to secure funding via Spokane County’s federal CARES Act allocations before the 2020 spending deadline, but her application was denied.

“We were just heartbroken, but we had to at least try and do something,” she says. “So that was when we came up with, through December, we did a match for meals ordered through our regular Beacon at Home, and for every meal ordered we would deliver one to a nonprofit.”


Beacon at Home is the venue’s creative response to sustain business through ongoing, pandemic-caused challenges. Launched last summer, the weekly pre-order service offers a multi-course, family-style meal from Beacon’s recipe repertoire. Beacon at Home meals continue to be offered twice a week, delivered to customers' doors or for pickup at the venue in Northeast Spokane.

The meal match endeavor in December got some attention, however, and Aaro says she was able to successfully secure a total of $37,500 from STCU and Washington Trust Bank. The Northeast Community Center is serving as Care to Nourish’s fiscal partner to manage that initial fund and any future donations, which Aaro says are vital for the program to continue.

“We’re hoping we can attract attention to the project and there might be other community-minded businesses and foundations that have been looking for ways not only to help the hospitality industry, but get meals to families,” she says.

The catalyst funding from STCU and Washington Trust enables Care to Nourish to provide a total of 2,100 meals to local families through Feb. 6.

Donations in support of Care to Nourish can be made directly to the Northeast Community Center. For more information about the program, visit beaconhillevents.com/care.

Tags

Trending

A young couple inches closer to their dream of owning a cat-skiing operation in British Columbia
In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts
Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?
Art Means Business pairs Spokane musicians and filmmakers to create music videos with a local focus
The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?

By Daniel Walters

A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Spokane Fire Department Training Center.

Cheney clinic will test new COVID vaccine on hundreds of Inland Northwest volunteers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Jonathan Staben, pictured outside his clinic in Cheney, is the principal investigator leading a Phase 3 clinical trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax.

COVID outbreaks hit Spokane's homeless shelters over the holidays, but containment efforts appear to be working

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Way Out Shelter Manager Gerriann Armstrong speaks with the Inlander &#10;in September.

George Washington's brave decision to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox contributed to America's liberty — now it's time to do our part

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

George Washington's brave decision to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox contributed to America's liberty &mdash; now it's time to do our part
More »

Latest in Food News

The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey

By Chey Scott

Twigs executive chef Jared Schlosser

Central Food, Lantern Tap House and Wandering Table are all permanently closing

By Chey Scott

Central Food chef and owner David Blaine is pictured inside his now-closed Kendall Yards restaurant in this file photo.

The region's restaurant industry was devastated by COVID-19, but there are still bright spots to celebrate

By Chey Scott

The Spokane Hospitality Coalition formed to help local restaurants.

The Wandering Table is closing down in January

By Dan Nailen

The Wandering Table, shown in March of this year.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Tasting

Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Tasting @ Grapes & Hops Bottle Shop / New York Pizza Depot

Sat., Jan. 16, 4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation